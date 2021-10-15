Whether it’s a single play or the entirety of his football career, Methuen High’s JP Muniz plays football by a single motto.
“No hesitation,” said Muniz. “Once you hesitate, you’re done. You can’t hesitate, you just have to go.”
Muniz didn’t hesitate as a sophomore, when he was asked to fill in as starting quarterback against state power Central Catholic.
He didn’t blink the following year, when the Rangers moved him Muniz to running back — a position he had played just briefly in Pop Warner — and serve as a backup to Eagle-Tribune All-Star Anthony Romano in the Fall 2 season.
Now, all that work and dedication is paying off in a big way for Muniz, who has delivered a breakout season for 4-1 Methuen.
“We’ve been looking great,” said Muniz. “We’re really hyped, but also mentally focused. We knew we had talent, but we’ve exceeded my expectations this fall.”
In his first season as starting running back, the senior has carried 67 times for 566 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He’s topped 100 rushing yards in three games.
“JP’s stepped up big time for us,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “We switched his position, and he didn’t get a lot of carries last year, but he never complained. He was an (All-MVC) safety last year, and has had a great year this season.”
Muniz will look to lead the Rangers to an upset on Friday, when they welcome Central Catholic (4-1) to Nicholson Stadium.
“We get pumped every year to play Central Catholic,” said Muniz. “But this year there’s even more energy. We believe in ourselves. We know they’re a great team, but we know we’re great competitors. If we execute, avoid small mistakes and play defense, we can come out on top.”
BECOMING A RUNNING BACK
Muniz took a long journey to become Methuen’s lead running back.
“I’ve gone through pretty much every position other than lineman,” said the lifelong Methuen resident. “Growing up I played tight end, receiver and quarterback. I played some running back in seventh and eighth grade. I’ve learned to throw, run the ball and block. It was fun to move around.”
After playing quarterback on the Methuen freshman team, as a sophomore he found himself starting at QB against Central Catholic when Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB Connor Bryant went down with a foot injury.
“I don’t think I slept much that week,” said Muniz, who threw for 192 yards against the Raiders. “I was told on Wednesday of that week that I was going to start. It was nerve-wracking, but after I made it through the game it was a big sigh of relief. I went head-to-head with one of the best teams in the state. If I could do that, I could take on anyone.”
Muniz played one more game at QB before injuries struck and Bryant returned. Then, last season, the Rangers asked Muniz to make a major switch.
“At the end of camp, (assistant coach Ryan) Dugan asked what I thought of playing running back,” said Muniz. “It was a little disappointing, but I wanted to do what was best for the team. I knew I would back back up to Anthony (Romano), but he’s one of my best friends and there’s no one I would rather back up.”
BREAKOUT FALL
After rushing for 18 yards and two 2-point conversions in Fall 2, Muniz made a major statement in his debut as a starter this fall — rushing for 183 yards and five touchdowns against Lynn English.
“It was mind-blowing to score five touchdowns,” said Muniz, who also starts at safety. “I was stressed out all week, but once the game started my mind cleared. Everyone was congratulating me, the kids in the stands were going crazy. I looked up to the Methuen players growing up, and now it’s my chance to have the kids look up to me.”
Muniz added 147 yards and four touchdowns against Haverhill and 103 yards and two touchdowns against Andover.
“I want to keep winning,” he said. “I want to be able to forget the bad plays, relax and go. I would love if we finished this season with just one loss.”
