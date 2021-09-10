LYNN -- As a backup tailback to standout Anthony Romano last year, Methuen senior JP Muniz got precious few carries.
Instead of sulking, however, Muniz used the time as a learning experience.
"I learned a lot from him (Romano) -- he was a role model for me," said Muniz Friday night. "I'm going to call or text him now and tell him about this game."
Muniz certainly had a lot to tell Romano since, in a 48-22 season opening romp over Lynn English, he scored a whopping five touchdowns while rushing for 183 yards on just 17 carries all the while doubling on defense, where he started last year.
"That's one for the books," said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. "He is good, quick and physical, but I never expected this."
Muniz wasn't the only playmaker in what was an impressive offensive performance by the Rangers. Sophomore Drew Eason got the start at quarterback and ran the team with confidence.
Eason completed 6 of 10 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, a 27-yard pass to Jason Silverio, and had two beautiful long throws dropped. He also rushed for 51 yards on nine carries.
Referring to junior Xander Silva, who had a 2-point conversion run, Ryan said that in addition to Eason "it's nice to have two good quarterbacks. They'll both play -- it depends on the situation."
Points came fast and furious in this one, especially in the first half. After freshman Shane Eason (Drew's brother) recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, Muniz scored on a 20-yard run on the second play from scrimmage.
Lynn English scored three plays later on a 30-yard pass one play after a 38-yard run and two plays later Muniz scored from 47 yards out. After seven plays and three minutes, there were already three touchdowns as Methuen held a 14-8 lead.
Eason's pass to Silveria and two more Muniz TD runs gave Methuen a 35-22 halftime lead as Methuen's defense showed some shortcomings.
But the Rangers stiffened on defense in the second half and -- with two more touchdowns -- Methuen pulled away. English had only one drive after halftime but it was halted when Silveria made a beautiful leaping interception in the end zone.
Shane Eason, in addition to his conversion reception, looked solid on defense and was impressive running back kicks.
"It was a good win but we've got to play better defense," said Ryan. "We can't be giving up points like that in the Merrimack Valley."
Methuen 48, Lynn English 22
Methuen (1-0): 21 14 7 6 — 48
Lynn English (0-1): 8 14 0 0 — 22
First Quarter
M — JP Muniz 20 run (run failed), 11:03
LE — Josh McDonald 30 pass from Jessse Maggs (Shea Palmer pass from Maggs), 9:54
M — Muniz 47 run (Xander Silva run), 9:22
M — Jason Silverio 27 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 2:55
Second Quarter
M — Muniz 9 run (kick failed), 9:52
LE — Wesley Chandler 30 run (Chandler run), 7:06
M — Muniz 2 run (Shane Eason pass from Drew Eason), 3:45
LE — Chandler 6 pass from Maggs (run failed), :27
Third Quarter
M — Muniz 9 run (Aboutoui kick), 8:10
Fourth Quarter
TM — Tarell McDowell 2 run (run failed), 2:33
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (28- 248) — JP Muniz 17-183, Drew Eason 9-51, Jason Silverio 1-11, Xander Silva 1-3; Lynn English (19-167) — Jesse Maggs 4-5, Wesley Chandler 14-169, Kevin Pena 1-(-7)
PASSING: M — Drew Eason — 6-10-0, 74; LE — Maggs 8-17-1, 150
RECEIVING: M — Silverio 4-57, Braedan Carter 1-11, Anesti Touma 1-6; LE — Shea Palmer 4-88, McDonald 3-56, Chandler 1-6
