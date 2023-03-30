If you’re looking for baseball star power this spring, the Merrimack Valley Conference is as good as any you’ll find in the MIAA this year.
Look up and down the conference — blue-chippers abound, including MVC2 returning Player of the Year Braydon Gray of Chelmsford.
Power arms, free swingers, the conference has it all, and the local sextet certainly features its share. Four different 2022 Eagle-Tribune All-Stars return, as do five other area players who picked up all-conference status last spring.
Here’s a look at the local entrants.
LEMBO LEADS WARRIORSTradition-rich Andover was right in the thick of the MVC race into the final week. The Warriors will look to take it a step further this time around, hoping to dethrone the champs.
Dual threat Chase Lembo is a cornerstone, coming off a five-win season on the mound and .375, 14 RBI season at the plate.
Middle infielder John Bessette is another bigtime threat. He hit .323 with eight RBIs.
RAIDERS RETURN A BUNDLEAfter surging to the Division 1 quarterfinals last spring, Central Catholic must find a way to replace the Merrimack Valley Conference D-1 Player of the Year, Ryan Cloutier.
The Raiders won’t have to make amends for much else.
Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Nathan Kearney and Lukasz Rondeau head a dynamite cast of returners.
Kearney, who plays first, hit .435 a year ago with 35 hits.
The junior Rondeau, a hard-throwing lefty, went 5-2 on the mound with a 1.14 ERA and 58 Ks in just 36.2 innings.
The Raiders are rich in mound depth, returning Francisco Melendez (3-1, 1.40 ERA, 54Ks in 35 ip) and Josh Florence (5-2, 1 save, 1.43 ERA, 31Ks in 29 ip).
Kearney, Melendez and Florence are all D-1 recruits headed to Stonehill.
Augmenting Kearney in the lineup will be the likes of catcher Brady Rickenbach (.328) and third baseman Charlie Antonopoulos (.326).
HILLIES RETURN EIGHT STARTERSHaverhill High battled a year ago to a 7-13 mark, but the Hillies are looking to take a major step forward.
Junior first baseman Jack Kelleher, who hit .418 in a league all-star season, heads a list of eight returning starters for the Hillies.
Senior outfielder Ryan Bateman, who scored a team-high 17 runs a year ago, will likely find his way back to the top of the lineup as well.
The Hillies don’t return ace, graduating Shawn Joubert, so finding consistency on the hill will be the top priority.
NEW ERA AT LAWRENCE HIGHFormer Lancer Alberto Abreu takes the helm at Devlin Field, replacing Julio Ramos, who led the Lancers into the state tourney a year ago with an 8-12 mark.
Seniors Steven Diaz, behind the plate, and outfielder Reymi Medina Rosario return to anchor the program.
Both earned second-team all-conference honors a year ago.
RANGERS READY FOR BATTLEMethuen High struggled offensively last spring and suffered seven shutout losses. That was the bad news. The Rangers battled hard from start to finish, though, competing in a dozen games decided by 1-2 runs. That was the positive news.
Now, they have to capitalize on that experience and turn those tough defeats around.
“Hopefully by learning from some mistakes, those close ones can turn into some wins,” said coach Cam Roper. “Our goal is to make the tournament. With twelve seniors, our guys are itching to get out there for one more run.”
The top returning bats are seniors Owen Sullivan (.299) and Matt Pappalardo (.275).
Pappalardo earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors for his work on the hill last year, racking up 54 strikeouts and a 1.78 ERA in 39.1 innings. Owen Kneeland (2.33 ERA) and Sullivan (2.86 ERA) will also provide innings as Roper looks for solid arms to cover the 70 innings lost to graduation.
“We will be looking for some guys to step up there,” said Roper. “Early practice reps have been very competitive.”
KNIGHTS LOOKING YOUNG, TALENTEDNorth Andover will focus on rebounding its foundation up the middle after graduating pitcher Ryan Griffin, shortstop Trevor Crosby and catcher CJ Carpentier.
“We will be very young on the field,” said coach Todd Dulin. “In (a recent) scrimmage, we started five sophomores and a freshman (catcher Michael Phelps).”
Apparently, the North Andover well of power arms continues to flow nicely.
Junior lefty Dom Pefine was 4-0 on the mound with a shutout against Methuen to clinch the league championship, and sophomore righty Cole Mullen also went 4-0 on the mound as a freshman.
Mullen, according to Dulin, was up to 86 mph on the radar gun this winter.
“Both are D1 prospects on the mound. They both worked really hard in the offseason,” said Dulin.
David Johnson, who hit .330 as a sophomore, is back in center field, and sophomore Zach Faro will look to step in at short.
