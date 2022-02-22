Dominating 6-9 Andover senior big man Aidan Cammann, talented Golden Warrior junior guard Ryan MacLellan and Methuen senior Isaac Allen were named Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVPs.
The Andoverites led their club to a 17-2 mark and the MVC Division 1 title.
Allen, who is averaging 15.2 points a game, carried the Rangers to the MVC 2 crown. He shared the MVC 2 honor with Dracut's Adrian Torres.
Andover's Dave Fazio and Methuen's Anthony Faradie were named Coaches of the Year.
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Aidan Cammann, Sr.; Ryan MacLellan, Jr.; Logan Satlow, Sr.; CENTRAL: Xavier McKenzie, Sr.: CHELMSFORD: Mukissa Nkugwa, Soph.; DRACUT: Adrian Torres, Sr.; Chris Ouko, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Alejandro Delgado, Soph.; LAWRENCE: Marius Canery, Jr.; Isaiah Ogunbare, Jr.; LOWELL: Jeter Santiago, Sr.; METHUEN: Isaac Allen, Sr.; Jesus Carpio, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Zach Wolinski, Soph.
ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Richie Shahtanian, Sr.; Danny Resendiz, Soph.; BILLERICA: Brady Martin, Soph.; Alex Sainlaire, Sr.; CENTRAL: Markys Bridgewater, Jr.; Joey Hart, Soph.; Nick Sangermano, Frosh.; CHELMSFORD: Ryan Blagg, Jr.; Matt McCarthy, Sr.; DRACUT: Nate Boateng, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Jeremy Valdez, Jr.; LAWRENCE: Angelo Diaz, Sr.; LOWELL: Javian Kirmil, Jr.; METHUEN: Anesti Touma, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jack O'Connell, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Tommy Crawford, Sr.; Ryan Cuvier, Jr.
TOP HONORS
Division 1
Co-MVPs: Aidan Cammann, Ryan MacLellan
Coach of Year: Dave Fazio, Andover
Division 2
Co-MVPs: Isaac Allen, Adrian Torres
Coach of Year: Anthony Faradie, Methuen
