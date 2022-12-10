At a school like Central Catholic, the litany of superstar players remains long and storied. What Xavier McKenzie accomplished for the state quarterfinalist Raiders a year ago rivals just about any of those legends.
But now coach Mark Dunham faces the most serious of questions. How the heck do you replace a guy like that?
“(Replacing Xavier McKenzie) will be difficult,” said Dunham.
Four starters do return, all of whom showed the propensity to mix it up with the best and score.
Nick Sangermano (7.5 ppg), Marcus Rivera (7.3 ppg), Joey Hart (6.8 ppg) Markys Bridgewater (6.7 ppg) all had their moments to shine and are back, expecting to build off last year.
“I’m really excited about this year’s team. We have experience and youth,” said Dunham. “Marcus Rivera and Markys Bridgewater are four-year varsity players that we will lean on all year.”
Keep an eye on the freshman, Javi Lopez, who had a breakout fall in the loaded North Andover league.
ANDOVER BACK TO RUN-AND-GUNAfter a history-making run to the Division 1 Final Four, you might not recognize reigning MVC champ Andover High this winter.
“We’re going back to small ball, to the way we always played with all those guards we’ve had,” said Warrior coach David Fazio, “and a little tall ball with the freshman (Luka Palermo) and sophomore (Sam Concemi). It’s just going to take them a little while to get there.”
The driving forces behind Andover’s power-ball campaigns of the recent past — Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow — have moved on.
“It’s so weird, with the pandemic and everything from the last three years, it feels like those guys were with me for 15 years,” said Fazio. “Now, we get a new crop of kids that are hungry to learn. It’s been fun, but we’ve had to do a lot more teaching.”
Fazio’s crew will pick up the pace behind Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard Ryan MacLellan, who averaged 16 points a night last year.
“We’re so athletic,” said Fazio. “Guys like Chase Lembo and Lincoln Beal, they’re very good athletes.”
HILLIES SEEK CONSISTENCYBusting into the Division 1 state tourney last year felt pretty good for Haverhill High a year ago. Now can the Hillies follow up?
Top scorers Alejandro Delgado and Jeremy Valdez are both back. Valdez is an athletic presence at 6-foot-5.
Junior sharp-shooter Collin Snyder and senior guards Angelo Dimopoulos and Kyle Tarpy add balance in the lineup. Junior guard Javien Sapienza provides some much-needed depth.
LANCERS HAVE DONE THE WORKAfter missing the 2022 Division 1 Tournament by a mere fraction of a power point, the Lawrence Lancers made sure that they would do everything possible in the offseason to avoid that happening in 2023.
There were four summer leagues, a couple more in the fall and an aggressive workout schedule as they looked to come together under captain Ryan Grunon.
“It’s one of the best ‘teams’ I’ve been around, that genuinely cares for one another,” said coach Jesus Moore.
Bruising big man Isaiah ‘Toby’ Ogunbare is back after averaging a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) on the way to being named Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Marius Canery has grown into a proven, dangerous scorer who can take over a game.
“It’s a senior-heavy group that is looking to have a strong bounce-back season,” said Moore. “It’s a battle-tested group that has no players that have played a game in the state tournament.”
RANGERS MISS DYNAMIC DUOMethuen’s monster backcourt of Jesus Carpio and Isaac Allen has graduated meaning the Rangers will need to find the 33 points a game that moved on with them.
Coach Anthony Faradie will look to some proven athletes, namely five impact guys from the Final 4 footballers as they attempt to repeat as MVC small champs.
“We feel our guys are winners and it is good for our culture,” said Faradie. “We want to build off winning the conference title.
Eagle-Tribune Football All-Star Drew Eason and one of his top receiving targets, Anesti Touma, each scored around four points a game last year. Josh Kiwanuka and Ben Nkwantah will add to the attack.
ZACH IS BACK, BUT KNIGHTS ARE YOUNGWith seven sophomores and only two seniors, North Andover certainly needs to mature on the fly.
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard Zach Wolinski (17 ppg) is a junior tri-captain, along with seniors Jake Denney and Liam Trundy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.