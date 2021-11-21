Methuen senior Freddy Coleman (Division 1) and North Andover junior Ryan Connolly (Division 2) were named MVC boys cross country MVPs.
Connolly's coach, Rick DelleChiaie, was honored as D2 Coach of the Year.
ALL-MVC
ANDOVER: Matthew Serrano, Sr.; Colin Kirn, Jr.; D.J. Walsh, Sr.; BILLERICA: Ryan Leslie, Soph.; LOWELL: David Vandi, Sr.; Jack Courtney, Soph.; Matt Morneau, Sr.; METHUEN: Freddy Coleman, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Ryan Connolly, Jr.; Matt McDevitt, Sr.; Andrey Sorokin, Sr.; Luke McGillivray, Soph.
AREA ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Ian Cox, Sr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Alex Willard, Jr.; Pat Walsh, Sr.; LAWRENCE: Ezequiel Alvarez, Sr.; METHUEN: Michael Soucy, Sr.; Jason Dibble, Sr.; Liam Doherty, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Colby Winn, Sr.; Keenan Gosselin, Jr.
HONORS
MVPs: Freddy Coleman, Methuen, D1; Ryan Connolly, North Andover, D2
Coaches of Year: Scott Ouellet, Lowell, D1; Rick DelleChiaie, North Andover, D2
