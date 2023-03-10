The day the final power rankings and pairings came out, Jesus Moore was livid.
Lawrence High’s fiery boys basketball coach took offense to the team’s No. 2 seed in Division 1.
His team ran the gauntlet that was the Merrimack Valley Conference, with one nick at the hands of Andover High. and somehow, someway, Catholic Memorial took away the No. 1 spot.
As the tourney played out, it’s hardly mattered — CM and the other four Catholic Conference clubs in D-1 have been sent packing.
But the fact that three of the remaining eight teams — No. 2 Lawrence, No. 4 Central Catholic and No. 9 North Andover — are Valley teams certainly provided Moore and the rest of the conference the opportunity to strut just a little a bit.
“There are four games in the final eight, and three being hosted in MVC gyms. I think that says a lot,” said Central coach Mark Dunham.
“Coming into the year, we kind of knew the MVC would be strong. Everybody is pretty battle-tested now. I’m just really proud to be a part of the conference.”
Long-gone are the days where the MVC was strictly a “girls only” hoop league when it came to the state level. You have to be old — like me! — to remember Black Sunday at Salem High in 1996 when four quality MVC boys teams played in what was then the North sectional quarters, and all walked away empty.
“It’s pretty cool. I mean, the league has been rough for us,” said North Andover’s Paul Tanglis. “Five of our losses are to Central and Lawrence, and they’re still alive. Obviously, it’s gotten us prepared and ready for where we are now.”
The Valley had seven teams make the D-1 tournament this year. Three remain.
Methuen and Lowell each won a game before bowing out. Chelmsford and Andover both lost at the buzzer in overtime. The conference is 8-4.
“It’s crazy,” said Moore. “North Andover is having a great year, definitely Paul (Tanglis’) best coaching job. The scary thing is he returns for most of his team. and I’m so happy for Mark, too.”
The road doesn’t get any easier, folks.
North Andover has to take on Waltham, which simply eviscerated Cinderella Winchester after the Red & Black ousted the top seed CM.
Lawrence stares down the barrel at the pick of many to win the whole thing, Newton North.
“They went to the state finals last year returned their two best players – Jose Padilla and Will Davis — and most of the players on that team,” said Moore.
And Central hosts Needham — one of two Bay State Conference teams left along with Newton North. Needed routed a pair of Catholic Conference teams in St. John’s and Xaverian.
“Two really good Merrimack Valley teams against two really good Bay State teams,” said Moore. “We’ll see how that goes this weekend.
“We have a chance to have three teams in the Final 4 possibly. What are they going to say then?”
The Matchups
No. 7 Newton North (18-5) at No. 2 Lawrence (22-2)
Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Newton North is as storied a program as you’ll see, dating back to the days of current Bradford Christian Academy girls coach Corey Lowe (BU) and Anthony Gurley (Wake Forest/UMass) in the early 2000s.
The Tigers faced a monster in the Lynn English Bulldogs last round and handled it well. Holding explosive English to 38 points was a legendary defensive feat.
Davis has the size to match up with Lancer big man Isaiah Ogunbare and Padilla has the skill and savvy to beat the fearsome Lancer pressure.
“Newton North is very good. It’s a team traditionally that Lawrence doesn’t play well,” said Moore. “Our styles clash. They want to play in the 50s, we want to be in the 70s and 80s. It’s going to come down to how the game is played.
“As long as my guys are focused I like my chances against anyone.”
No. 5 Needham (20-2)
at No. 4 Central Catholic (17-6)
Saturday, 6 p.m.
The only two blemishes on the Needham ledger are “quality losses” to Newton North back in December and top-seeded CM back in February.
“They’re just a solid team, coached really well and really strong defensively,” said Central’s Dunham. “We’re just looking forward to the challenge, being back in the Elite Eight.”
Central has been as good as anyone around the state over the last month-plus, much in part to the emergence of junior Joey Hart and senior tenacity on the defensive end with Markys Bridgewater and Marcus Rivera leading the charge.
“Our young guys, Javi Lopez, and Nick Sangermano don’t play like young guys anymore,” added Dunham.
No. 17 Waltham (19-4)
at No. 9 North Andover (15-7)
Saturday, 5 p.m.
These two teams could stare each other down and feel like they were looking in the mirror.
“We match up well. On paper, it’s a pretty even matchup,” said the Knights’ Tanglis. “They shoot it well with no real big, big guys. They’re much more athletic than people think, too.”
Brendan Wilder knocked down six three-pointers in the Hawks Round of 16 win over Winchester. Backcourt running mate Steph Barnes is someone to whom the Knights will need to pay special attention.
