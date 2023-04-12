Four of the region’s five Merrimack Valley Conference boys lacrosse entities reached the Division 1 state tourney a year ago — including Methuen’s first trip ever — but none of the locals reached past the final 16.
There is hope that maybe that could change this spring.
Going into Tuesday night’s action, both Andover and North Andover — who meet Friday night — were 2-0 in the MVC to start the year.
High-scoring Kiernan Florio, one of three area All-MVC choices back this spring, leads the Warriors.
North Andover will feature a pair of first-team all-conference selections — defender Tyler Fay and midfielder Brian Ferullo — with plenty of depth in second-teamers Patrick and Matthew Roy.
Central Catholic went 6-11 a year ago but reached the tourney due the rugged nature of the MVC schedule.
The good news is that senior Mikey Ryan, who missed hoop with an injury sustained in football, is healthy and delivering up front for the 1-2 Raiders this time around.
Two second-team All-MVC choices last spring will also bolster the Raiders. Big things are expected out of Easton Morse, on the attack, and goalie Jake Lydon.
Numbers are up and so is the energy at Methuen, now 1-2, in the early going.
“We are turning the team over to lots of underclassmen after graduating MVC All-Star Players, Joey Pinto, Will McKinnon, David Rizzo and Braeden Carter,” said coach Jason Symmes. “We have big hopes for this team and program moving forward.”
Finally, Haverhill High is looking to move forward off its 3-13 campaign in 2022.
The Hillies are 0-2 but have seen plenty of good things out of returning MVC All-Stars Patrick McGowan and Ty Lescord, whom coach Jeff Wasson says will continue to provide the “offensive firepower.”
“On defense, Jimmy Mamakos will be the leader and everyone is excited to see Cordell Spalding, Hunter Hollingworth, and Aiden McDonaugh have breakout years,” said Wassion. “Senior captain John Bishop, as well as Jack Kelly, Noah Wormstead, and Brewer Murray will lead the way in the midfield.”
For the first time in five years, the Hillies will add a JV team to the mix, which bodes well for the future.
