Returning just five starters from a Central Catholic team that rolled to the Merrimack Valley Conference title without a loss – 11-0-3 – the Raiders are out to prove that their depth can keep them at the top of the heap.
“It’s always tough competing in the MVC. It is anyone’s to take this year,” said coach John Sears.
“Andover, Lowell and North Andover are going to be very strong. We hope to make a run as well.”
Four of the starters, all seniors, will backbone the squad as captains.
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ian Maresca is back on the front line coming of a team-best 12-goal season. He’s joined by fellow captainst Eric Fischer, Ben Furry and Ryan Thomas.
“They will set the tone for the season,” said Sears. “Their leadership and playing ability are what propels Central soccer.
PREVITE BACK FOR WARRIORS
Andover clearly found itself in the second half of 2021, going 4-1-5 in October to earn a spot in the state tournament. Now, Jim Saalfrank’s Golden Warriors look to pick it up a notch.
“We want to build on that success,” said Saalfrank. “The team has plenty of experience with the core returning as starters: captains Nik Previte, Tyler Ardito, Jacob Srivastava.”
Previte led the Warriors with 10 goals a year ago.
PERKINS TAKES OVER HILLIES
It will be another transition year here this fall as Eric Perkins takes over for coach Souleymane Wane.
Wane, the Hillies’ boys hoop coach, stepped in last August as an interim solution last fall.
“We’ve worked hard this offseason developing soccer players and teammates,” said Perkins. “We’re excited about how the preseason was and hope can identity quickly, as the MVC gives us no nights off.”
Thirteen seniors are gone and a deep sophomore class looks to fill that void. That could take some time for the Hillies, who play just six home games this year with twice as many on the road.
NEW LANCER FACES
Lawrence High coach Edgar Escalante turned over his roster and welcomes a new group into the Lancer fold.
“It's a rebuilding year, lots of new players, our main focus will be to ensure the players are being competitive,” said Escalante, whose club won five matches a year ago. “It will be challenging year for us but we will do our best every game.”
Among the returners, captain David Charco, Brandyn Cardona and Juan Caal have been staples in the lineup for three seasons.
RANGERS HUNGRY
The Methuen High boys ended the 2021 with a sour taste in their mouths. They are dead set against that happening again.
“We have a young team but are hungry after missing out on the state tournament by one point last year,” said coach Henry Marin.
The midfield group of Joshua Boumel, Rayane Bhalla, Yuri Silva and Benjamin Catarius is the most experienced in the Methuen bunch.
KNIGHTS READY TO GO
After a strong season and a tough tourney loss to Brookline, North Andover looks to reload on the fly behind captains Peter Sciaudone and Camden Reiland.
“It will be another tough season in the MVC this year. Many teams were fielding younger players last season, we expect everyone will be stronger,” said Knights coach Kyle Wood.
“Our team has worked hard over the past two weeks preparing for a tough schedule. We hope to continue to improve as a team and be competitive throughout the season.”
