211019-et-cru-BoysSoccer-3.jpg

North Andover's Jonathan Bono (left) had a brilliant senior year.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

North Andover senior Jonathan Bono was named MVC Division 1 MVP in boys soccer. Central's Owen D'Agata (D1) and Methuen's Ethan Donahue were goalies of the year. Central's John Sears was named D1 Coach of the Year and Lawrence was one of the sportsmanship honorees.

MVC BOYS SOCCER

ALL-CONFERENCE

ANDOVER: Emerson Lund, Sr.; Nik Previte, Sr.; BILLERICA: Elias Flaounas, Sr.; Anthony Giordano, Sr.; Kadyn Kabuga, Sr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Owen D'Agata, Sr.; Connor Herries, Sr.; Ian Maresca, Jr.; CHELMSFORD: Seamus Doherty, Sr.; DRACUT: Adlai Soucy, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Ethan Archambault, Sr.; LAWRENCE: Brayan Salguero, Sr.; David Charco, Jr.; LOWELL: Vaal Thawnghmung, Soph.; METHUEN: Jonathan Diaz, Sr.; Colby Keaney, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jonathan Bono, Sr.; Caleb Ginsburg, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Evan Mendonca, Jr.

LOCAL ALL-STARS

ANDOVER: Tyler Ardito, Sr.; John Bessette, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Luke Maresca, Sr.; Benjamin Furry, Jr.; Eric Fischer, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Drew Roberts, Sr.; LAWRENCE: Juan Caal Xi, Jr.; Rafael Rivas, Sr.; Leo Guevara, Sr.; METHUEN: Ethan Donahue, Sr.; Yuri Silva, Soph.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jack Determan, Sr.; Owen Phelan, Sr.

MISCELLANEOUS HONORS

MVPs: Jonathan Bono, North Andover, Division 1; Elias Flaounas, Billerica, Division 2

Goalie of Year: Owen D'Agata, Central, Division 1; Ethan Donahue, Methuen, Division 2

Coach of Year: John Sears, Central, Division 1; John Vassallo, Billerica, Division 2

Sportsmanship: Lowell, Division 1; Lawrence, Division 2

