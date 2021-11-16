North Andover senior Jonathan Bono was named MVC Division 1 MVP in boys soccer. Central's Owen D'Agata (D1) and Methuen's Ethan Donahue were goalies of the year. Central's John Sears was named D1 Coach of the Year and Lawrence was one of the sportsmanship honorees.
MVC BOYS SOCCER
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Emerson Lund, Sr.; Nik Previte, Sr.; BILLERICA: Elias Flaounas, Sr.; Anthony Giordano, Sr.; Kadyn Kabuga, Sr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Owen D'Agata, Sr.; Connor Herries, Sr.; Ian Maresca, Jr.; CHELMSFORD: Seamus Doherty, Sr.; DRACUT: Adlai Soucy, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Ethan Archambault, Sr.; LAWRENCE: Brayan Salguero, Sr.; David Charco, Jr.; LOWELL: Vaal Thawnghmung, Soph.; METHUEN: Jonathan Diaz, Sr.; Colby Keaney, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jonathan Bono, Sr.; Caleb Ginsburg, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Evan Mendonca, Jr.
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Tyler Ardito, Sr.; John Bessette, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Luke Maresca, Sr.; Benjamin Furry, Jr.; Eric Fischer, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Drew Roberts, Sr.; LAWRENCE: Juan Caal Xi, Jr.; Rafael Rivas, Sr.; Leo Guevara, Sr.; METHUEN: Ethan Donahue, Sr.; Yuri Silva, Soph.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jack Determan, Sr.; Owen Phelan, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
MVPs: Jonathan Bono, North Andover, Division 1; Elias Flaounas, Billerica, Division 2
Goalie of Year: Owen D'Agata, Central, Division 1; Ethan Donahue, Methuen, Division 2
Coach of Year: John Sears, Central, Division 1; John Vassallo, Billerica, Division 2
Sportsmanship: Lowell, Division 1; Lawrence, Division 2
