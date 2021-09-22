Andover
2020 record: 1-3-2
Coach Jim Saalfrank: (12th year, 85-91-40)
Returning starters (7): Jackson Brown, Sr., forward; Emerson Lund, Sr., midfield; Aidan Magner, Sr. forward; John Walsh, Sr. defense; Tyler Ardito, Sr., midfield; Gannon Sylvester, Sr., goalie; Nik Previte, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Luke Sintros, Sr., forward; Matt Haney, Jr., defense; Charlie Higgins, Jr., defense; Jacob Srivastava, Jr., midfield; Will Spellman, Jr., midfield; John Bessette, Jr., defense/midfield
Promising newcomers: Cal Arnold, Sr., defense; Leo Blanco, Sr., midfield; Luke Haslam, Sr., defense/midfield; Owen Chanthaboun, Sr., forward; Brian Gibson, Sr., forward; Marco Cerbone, Sr., defense; Caden O’Brien, Jr., defense; Enzo Masters, Jr., midfield; Aidan Holland, Jr., midfield; Ali Kamal, Jr., midfield; Nil Castro-Rovira, Jr., goalie
Fast Facts: Andover has a 2-1-1 record so far this fall. Jackson Brown is coming off a big American Legion baseball season after missing most of the high school season with an injury. ... Owen Chanthaboun was All-MVC in volleyball in the spring.
Central Catholic
2020 record: 4-4-2
Coach John Sears: (2nd year, 4-3-2)
Returning starters (9):Owen D’Agata, Sr., goalie; Brendan Hanlon, Sr., defense; Connor Herries, Sr., defense; Luke Maresca, Sr., forward; Jackson Wetherbee, Sr., midfielder; Eric Fischer, Jr., midfielder; Benjamin Furry, Jr., midfielder; Ian Maresca, Jr., forward; Ryan Thomas, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: Anthony Bilodeau, Sr., defense; Paulo Freitas, Sr., defense; Sam Majewski, Sr., midfielder; Jason Belkus, Jr., defense; Michael Lewis, Soph., defense/midfielder
Promising newcomers: Aden Pemble, Sr., forward; Christopher Bethea, Jr., midfielder; Andrew Cafua, Jr., midfielder/forward; Kyle Hanley, Jr., defense; George Karafilidis, Jr., goalie; Finnegan Kenny, Jr., defense; Daniel Withka, Soph., midfielder
Fast Facts: Central has opened the season 3-1-1. ... Goalie Owen D’Agata delivered two shutouts during last fall’s COVID-shortened season. ... Senior Luke Maresca and junior Ian Maresca are brothers and both are poised for breakout seasons, according to coach John Sears. Luke led the Raiders with four goals and Ian had three last fall.
Haverhill
2020 record: 2-4-2
Coach Souleymane Wane: (1st year)
Returning lettermen: Ethan Archambault, Sr., attacking midfield; Matt Perez, Jr., attacking midfield, Dean Dimopoulos, Sr., center back; Drew Roberts, Sr., center back; Steve Sime, Sr., center midfield
Promising newcomers: Ethan Mugwanya, Sr., attacking midfield; Nicollas Cederman, Sr., defensive back; Emerson Morillo, Sr., attacking midfield; Braedan Atwood, Sr., attacking midfield; Adam Peugh, Sr., left back; Adyn O’Riordan, Sr., striker; Jared Vancor, Jr., center/defensive midfield; Jose Ramos, Jr., right back; Lucas Harvey, Soph., center/attacking midfield; Stephane Fevry, Soph., attacking left midfield; Phillipe Deacon, Frosh., left wing
Fast Facts: The Hillies have opened the season 2-1-1. ... Souleymane Wane was hired as head soccer coach in August. Wane has been the Hillies’ head boys basketball coach since 2016. The former UConn hoopster has a 45-49 record and was 2020 Eagle-Tribune boys basketball Coach of the Year. Wane takes over for former Haverhill soccer great Charlie Roche, who was 23-47-13 in five seasons leading the Hillies. ... Drew Roberts was All-MVC in track as a 400 runner and triple jumper.
Lawrence
2020 record: Did not play due to COVID
Coach Edgar Escalante: (5th year, 11-48-12)
Returning starters/lettermen (8):Yuli Santos, Sr., goalie; Leo Guevara, Sr., defense; Brayan Salguero, Sr., midfield; Rafael Rivas, Sr., midfield; Santos Zelaya, Sr., forward; David Charco, Jr., midfield; Emerson Lopez, Jr., defense; Arodi Rodriguez, Jr., midfield/goalie
Promising newcomers: Jiuber Chirinos, Jr., midfield; Juan Lopez, Jr., defense; Juan Caal, Jr., defense; Roberto Guaico, Jr., defense; Angel Aracena, Jr., defense; Issac Monroy, Soph., midfield; Brandyn Cardona, Soph., midfield; John Lopez, Soph., defense; Exavier Gomez, Soph., midfield; Andy Rodriguez, Frosh., forward
Fast Facts: The Lancers have a 1-4-1 record so far this season. ... Lawrence’s entire 2020 season was canceled after the state ruled the cases of COVID-19 were too high in the city. The Lancers were the only MVC team to cancel the season. ... Santos Zelaya scored a team-high six goals two years ago as a sophomore.
Methuen
2020 record: 0-3-1
Coach Henry Marin: (4rd year, 3-32-15)
Returning starters (6): Ethan Donahue, Sr., goalie; Jonathan Diaz, Sr., midfield; Colby Keaney, Sr., defense; Brady Collins, Sr., defense; Oscar Arrivillaga, Sr., defense; Rayane Elmakhlouk, Sr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Linus Isaacs, Sr., defense; Josh Boumel, Soph., midfield; Caleb Finch, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers:Matthew Pak, Sr., forward; Nicholas Fortuna, Sr., forward; Woodley Noel, Sr., midfield; Othamane Elhayani, Jr., forward; Samuel Mauricio, Jr., midfield; Yuri Silva, Soph., midfield; Jaward Jayb, Soph., midfield; Diego Cifuentes, Soph., forward; Anthony Henrick, Soph., defense; Rayane Bhalla, Soph., midfield; Eray Cetin, Soph., defense; Dawson Burke, Frosh., forward; Lucas Dambauskas, Frosh., defense; Benjamen Catarius, Frosh., midfield
Fast Facts: Methuen opened the season 3-1, the team’s best start since 2012, according to coach Henry Marin. ... The Rangers were quarantined twice last fall due to COVID. They attempted to play in Fall 2, but could not build a schedule. ... Goalie Ethan Donahue was named team MVP as a sophomore, after making 175 saves.
North Andover
2020 record: 4-0
Coach Kyle Wood: (9th year, 112-28-4)
Returning starters (5): Jonathan Bono, Sr., midfield; Jack Determan, Sr., forward; Caleb Ginsburg , Sr., midfield; Owen Phelan, Sr., defense; Cam Reiland, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen:Samuel De Amorim, Sr., forward William Fry, Sr., midfield; Kevin Packard, Sr., defense; Rahul Parampalli, Sr., forward; Ryan Radulski, Sr., forward; Matthew Wessel, Sr., defense; George Xenakis, Sr., defense
Promising newcomers:Peter Sciaudone, Jr., midfield; Will Slayton, Soph., midfield; Wyatt Sanchez, Soph., midfield; Jared Simoneau, Soph., defense; Yotam Dayan, Soph., midfield
Fast Facts: North Andover is 3-0-1 so far this fall. ... Owen Phelan was All-MVC in track in the spring, as a member 4x400 team that was second at the Division 1 North meet. ... Jack Determan was All-MVC in the 800, after winning the MVC title.
