After winning its first Merrimack Valley Conference title since 1980, Haverhill High placed fourth athletes on the MVC boys swimming All-Conference First Team. Hillies coach Dan Tanguay was also named MVC Coach of the Year.
North Andover placed five athletes on the All-MVC first team, tied for most with Chelmsford, including senior Jack Dorsey. Three Andover athletes were named to the first team.
ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Andover -- Ivan Giles, Jr.; William Moulson, Jr.; Luke Suh, Soph.; Haverhill -- Casey Connors, Sr.; Sa Mistretta, Jr.; Brian Story, Frosh., James Zbitnoff, Sr.; North Andover -- Ali Abdelal, Jr.; Ethan Ackerman-Valalla, Frosh.; Leo Ferrucci, Soph.; Andrew Gust, Sr.; Jack Ventre, Soph; Chelmsford -- Hadi AlDayaa, Soph.; Jack Dorsey, Sr.; Declan Hughes, Sr.; Nate Murray, Sr.; Henry Reitman, Jr.
Coach of the Year: Dan Tanguay, Haverhill
ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM (Locals Only)
Andover: Alex McNally, Sr.; Charles McNally, Soph.
Central Catholic: Andrew Gallagher, Sr.; Franklin Trinidad, Sr.
Haverhill: Levi Abrams, Frosh.; Jorell Dube, Jr.; Colby McLaughlin, Jr.; John Papageorgiou, Frosh., Braedon Smith, Sr.; Wilco Zbitnoff, Soph.
