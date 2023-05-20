ANDOVER — It’s been quite the ride recently for the North Andover boys track and field team. The Scarlet Knights have captured the last two Merrimack Valley Conference Championship titles, and then won the Division 2 state relay and state championship meets last spring.
However, on April 30, that ride came to a stop. The Knights finished with a disappointing second place finish at state relays, losing by three points to Hopkinton. Heading into Saturday’s MVC Championship Meet (9 am), head coach Steve Nugent is hoping that his athletes will push the gas pedal and get going.
“We are a senior heavy team so we have a lot of experienced guys. It’s a very talented group. It’s been a joy to coach them,” said Nugent. “I keep telling the kids how blessed we have been and what an epic ride North Andover boys track has been on with how much we have won recently. For many of these kids, they had never lost a meet between dual meets, league championship meets, (previous) state relays and the state meet so losing that state relay meet was a little bit of a wake up call for the program.”
The Knights did rebound from that second place finish by finishing the dual meet season at 5-0 and winning the MVC Division 1 dual meet title.
“I have seen the seniors rally (since the relays) and my hope is that they are prepared for these next two weeks between the league and state championship meets. We’re hoping they are prepared and ready to give their best efforts and adding to the legacy that they have already started,” said Nugent.
Just like the regular season and previous post-season meets, the Knights will certainly be tested. Teams like Central Catholic, Andover and Lowell will certainly be breathing down their necks trying to end the two-year streak.
“It’s such a strong league and I have so much respect for everybody in our league. I think everyone brings out the best in one another. Andover will be there for sure as they have some real top end talent and they are going to win a lot of events. They are going to score some points and it’s going to be difficult to keep up with them,” said Nugent.
“Central Catholic will be sneaky good. (Coach) Mike Leal always finds a way to put his kids in the right position to score some points. Lowell has some top end talent which is strong and they have some depth. I also have a lot of respect for those guys and what they put together. It should be an awesome meet.”
Probably the strongest aspect of this year’s team is the depth in the field events. Both Nate Jacques in the discus (149-3) and Caleb Agbor in the long jump (22-8.25) are seeded first, but then there’s a large contingent of depth in many events. Keenan Gosselin, Nolan Locke and Adam Finnemore are ranked second, fourth and sixth in the discus, and then Colby Carbone and Chris Ferria are third and fifth in the javelin. Andrew Webster is seeded third in the long jump, Zack Traficante and Agbor are third and fourth in the high jump, Ethan Belongia is third in the pole vault and Mickey Valentino is fourth in the shot put.
The one name to really watch out for is Agbor, who is just shy of the meet record held by former Lowell star Richmond Kwaateng, arguably one of the best field event performers the league has seen in decades.
“It would be something (if Caleb broke the record) and those Andover pits are very favorable to jumpers and our guys love jumping there,” said Nugent. “With track, it’s funny because everything has to match up between how the athlete feels, how the weather is, the way the competition is and you just hope that things line up and you can give kids opportunities all over the track and the fields for them to have days that they are capable of.
“We try not to look at what those (meet) records are and chasing numbers, but it would be a neat thing (if he could do it) because Richmond was one of the best whose ever been since I’ve been coaching in the MVC.”
In the running events, the combination of Ryan Connolly, Cam Reiland and Luke McGillivray should score their share of points in the various distance/relays events. Jacques is also seeded second in the 110-meter hurdles.
TOP END TALENT FOR ANDOVER
The Golden Warriors could immediately put themselves right in the thick of things behind a handful of athletes who are ranked either first or second in their events.
Both Neil Chowdury and Colin Kim are among the top sprinters/middle distance runners in the league and state. Chowdury is among the top in the 100/200/400 and Kim in the 400/800/mile. Adding depth there will be Jacob Chisholm and Peter Stubler and then in the hurdles, Patrick Allardi and Enzo Warren could lock down some points.
In the field events, Harvey Lys is tops in the high jump with a season best clear of 6-4 and then in the pole vault, the Warriors have the league’s top two guys, Tyler Drummey and Ryan Swenson, who have both jumped 13 feet. In the triple jump Cam Gath is ranked second at 41-9.50.
“Our boys look good and we have a solid team. Obviously we have to get over a big hurdle and deal with North Andover. We’re going to put the kids in the right spots and if they perform well, we should have a good chance competing against the North Andover boys,” said head coach Peter Comeau. “Between Neil, Harvey and our hurdle crew, we’re hoping for big days from them and they can score some points. Hopefully that gets us to the relays and we can run some good relays (and see what happens with the team scores).”
RAIDERS TO RELY ON YOUTH
Central head coach Mike Leal said that he expects the meet to come down to North Andover and Andover, “but every team has talented individuals competing in different events. We have a talented ‘young’ team and hope to gain some experience to rebuild for the future. The league is loaded with talent in every event, should be a fun competitive meet.”
Leal said that the team’s top performer this season is sophomore Thomas Galusha, who seeded first in the shot put.
“He has improved each week and had an impressive throw of over 50 feet last weekend,” said Leal.
Also in the mix will be sophomore John Ryan in the 400-meter hurdles and then a pair of pole vaulters with Dylan Lebiedz and Will Rizos, who last week cleared 12 and 11 feet, respectively.
JIMENEZ BACK FOR MORE
After a terrific showing at the Andover Boosters Meet, Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez is the top ranked sprinter in the 100 and 200-meters. In the 100, he enters the meet as the top seed at 10.84 seconds, but will really be challenged with the likes of Lowell’s Evan Imasogie, Tewksbury’s Alex Arbogast and Haverhill’s Nata Vigo catala.
In the 200, the top five seeds include Jimenez, Vigo catala, Chowdhury, Billerica’s Sebastien St. Pierre and Arbogast, which should make it must-see races.
“We are expecting big things from Darwin,” said head coach Kevin Alliette.
The coach added that he’s expecting big performances from other sprinters including Joshua Kwakye, Elgin Ekwi, Aaron Chiocca and Mekhi Lumsden, as well as Ibrahima Ba in the 400-meter hurdles. Then in the field events, he pointed to Anesti Touma in the shot put, Xander Silva in the javelin and Divier Ramos Delgado in the long jump and pole vault.
HILLIES AND LANCERS WILL MIX IN
Vigo catala is among the top ranked sprinters, including being first in the 400 (48.17). Also in the mix in various events for the Hillies included Andreus Burgess in the two-mile, and then Myles Robertson is second in the shot put (46-3) and Connor Chimielski is seventh.
For Lawrence, Henry Metivier is ranked second in the long jump (22-1.50) and fourth in the triple jump (41-4), while Argenis Luciano is third in the discus. Dereick Pierre-Paul (high jump) and Kevin Feliz (400-meter hurdles) will also look to secure some team points.
