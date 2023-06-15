The Merrimack Valley Conference recently announced its coaches all-conference teams and postseason award winners for volleyball and boys and girls tennis.
In boys tennis, Andover High was the Division 1 champ and first singles standout sophomore Nik Narina was named the Player of the Year.
Senior Justin Tran, who powered Haverhill to the title, was named the Division 2 Player of the Year.
Methuen’s second doubles team of sophomores Jason Touma and Isaac Gillespie earned the prestigious Jason Crago and Joe Celia Sportsmanship Awards.
On the girls side, it was a similar sweep.
Led by Division 1 Player of the Year, senior Rachel Chen, Andover High rolled to the Division 1 championship. Alan Hibino of Andover also earned the Coach of the Year.
In Division 2, Player of the Year Marie Maxime-Metivier, a senior, led the Rangers to the title.
Boys Tennis
First Team All-Conference
First Singles: Nik Narina, soph., Andover; Justin Tran, sr., Haverhill
Second Singles: Conor Rea, jr., Andover
Third Singles: Nate Gellman, sr., Andover
First Doubles: Peter Doan, jr. and Akarsh Janarthanan, jr., Andover
Second Doubles: Aadi Trivedi, sr. and Ayush Dewagan, sr., Andover
Second Team All-Conference Division 1
First Singles: Andrew Peterson, sr., Chelmsford
Second Singles: Milan Pehera, jr., Chelmsford
Third Singles: James Diamantis, soph., Central
First Doubles: Garrett Russell, jr. and Anikait Singh jr., Chelmsford
Second Doubles: Om Angadi, jr. and Sayomik Sett, jr., Chelmsford
Division 2
First Singles: Abhinaba Goswami, soph., Billerica
Second Singles: Danny Franklin, sr., Tewksbury; Jesse Rubera, jr., Haverhill
Third Singles: Brady Antaya, soph., Methuen
First Doubles: Jackson Morin, jr. and Aiden Champsi, jr., Haverhill
Second Doubles: James Touma, soph. and Isaac Gillespie, soph., Methuen
Girls Tennis First Team All-Conference
First Singles: Rachel Chen, sr., Andover; Marie Maxime-Metivier, sr., Methuen; Kayleigh Furbush, frosh., Central
Second Singles: Mia Thomas, soph., Andover
Third Singles: Sonika Chaudhary, jr., Andover
First Doubles: Sadie Berube, sr. and Amanda Kim, sr., Andover
Second Doubles: Elysia Yu, jr. and Valerie Chu, soph., Andover
Second Team All-Conference
Division 1
First Singles: Jamie Garber, sr., Chelmsford
Second Singles: Megan Washburn, jr., Central
Third Singles: Kaya Asmar, soph., Central
First Doubles: Jocelyn Jankowski, jr. and Sophia Yee, jr., North Andover
Second Doubles: Melina Panagiotakopoulos, soph. and Gabriella Gregorio, frosh., Central
Division 2
First Singles: Renuka Late, jr., Tewksbury
Second Singles: Breena Lawrence, soph., Methuen
Third Singles: Tanvi Patel, jr., Methuen
First Doubles: Livia Lawrence, soph. and Sarah Petisce, sr., Methuen
Second Doubles: Ava Duffy, jr. and Rachel Schena, jr., Methuen
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Boys Volleyball{/h3}
First-Team All-Conference: Marco Gomez Cabo, jr., Andover; Alex McNally, sr., Andover; Michael Nguyen, jr., Central; Cole Dillon, jr., Billerica; Dominick Flores, sr., Chelmsford; Victor Lam, sr., Chelmsford; Aaron Bennett, sr., Haverhill; Ryan Difloures, sr., Haverhill; Casey Connors, sr., Haverhill; Cody Fitzpatrick, jr., Lowell; Eddie Djatcha, sr., Lowell; Tyrell Lout, jr., Lowell; Drew Eason, jr., Methuen; James Levesque, jr., Methuen; Kyle Shea, sr., North Andover; Gyan Mistry, jr., North Andover
Player of the Year: Cody Fitzpatrick, jr., Lowell
Coach of the Year: Paul McCarthy, Lowell
