The Merrimack Valley Conference recently announced its coaches all-conference teams and postseason award winners for volleyball and boys and girls tennis.

In boys tennis, Andover High was the Division 1 champ and first singles standout sophomore Nik Narina was named the Player of the Year.

Senior Justin Tran, who powered Haverhill to the title, was named the Division 2 Player of the Year.

Methuen’s second doubles team of sophomores Jason Touma and Isaac Gillespie earned the prestigious Jason Crago and Joe Celia Sportsmanship Awards.

On the girls side, it was a similar sweep.

Led by Division 1 Player of the Year, senior Rachel Chen, Andover High rolled to the Division 1 championship. Alan Hibino of Andover also earned the Coach of the Year.

In Division 2, Player of the Year Marie Maxime-Metivier, a senior, led the Rangers to the title.

Boys Tennis

First Team All-Conference

First Singles: Nik Narina, soph., Andover; Justin Tran, sr., Haverhill

Second Singles: Conor Rea, jr., Andover

Third Singles: Nate Gellman, sr., Andover

First Doubles: Peter Doan, jr. and Akarsh Janarthanan, jr., Andover

Second Doubles: Aadi Trivedi, sr. and Ayush Dewagan, sr., Andover

Second Team All-Conference Division 1

First Singles: Andrew Peterson, sr., Chelmsford

Second Singles: Milan Pehera, jr., Chelmsford

Third Singles: James Diamantis, soph., Central

First Doubles: Garrett Russell, jr. and Anikait Singh jr., Chelmsford

Second Doubles: Om Angadi, jr. and Sayomik Sett, jr., Chelmsford

Division 2

First Singles: Abhinaba Goswami, soph., Billerica

Second Singles: Danny Franklin, sr., Tewksbury; Jesse Rubera, jr., Haverhill

Third Singles: Brady Antaya, soph., Methuen

First Doubles: Jackson Morin, jr. and Aiden Champsi, jr., Haverhill

Second Doubles: James Touma, soph. and Isaac Gillespie, soph., Methuen

Girls Tennis First Team All-Conference

First Singles: Rachel Chen, sr., Andover; Marie Maxime-Metivier, sr., Methuen; Kayleigh Furbush, frosh., Central

Second Singles: Mia Thomas, soph., Andover

Third Singles: Sonika Chaudhary, jr., Andover

First Doubles: Sadie Berube, sr. and Amanda Kim, sr., Andover

Second Doubles: Elysia Yu, jr. and Valerie Chu, soph., Andover

Second Team All-Conference

Division 1

First Singles: Jamie Garber, sr., Chelmsford

Second Singles: Megan Washburn, jr., Central

Third Singles: Kaya Asmar, soph., Central

First Doubles: Jocelyn Jankowski, jr. and Sophia Yee, jr., North Andover

Second Doubles: Melina Panagiotakopoulos, soph. and Gabriella Gregorio, frosh., Central

Division 2

First Singles: Renuka Late, jr., Tewksbury

Second Singles: Breena Lawrence, soph., Methuen

Third Singles: Tanvi Patel, jr., Methuen

First Doubles: Livia Lawrence, soph. and Sarah Petisce, sr., Methuen

Second Doubles: Ava Duffy, jr. and Rachel Schena, jr., Methuen

{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Boys Volleyball{/h3}

First-Team All-Conference: Marco Gomez Cabo, jr., Andover; Alex McNally, sr., Andover; Michael Nguyen, jr., Central; Cole Dillon, jr., Billerica; Dominick Flores, sr., Chelmsford; Victor Lam, sr., Chelmsford; Aaron Bennett, sr., Haverhill; Ryan Difloures, sr., Haverhill; Casey Connors, sr., Haverhill; Cody Fitzpatrick, jr., Lowell; Eddie Djatcha, sr., Lowell; Tyrell Lout, jr., Lowell; Drew Eason, jr., Methuen; James Levesque, jr., Methuen; Kyle Shea, sr., North Andover; Gyan Mistry, jr., North Andover

Player of the Year: Cody Fitzpatrick, jr., Lowell

Coach of the Year: Paul McCarthy, Lowell

