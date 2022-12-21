Last winter was a truly memorable one for Owen Kneeland and his Methuen High boys hockey team.
Then-junior Kneeland took home Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3 Player of the Year honors, leading the Rangers to the MVC/DCL Division 3 title and the most wins (12) for the program in at least 15 years.
But don’t expect Kneeland and Co. to be satisfied this winter.
“We are striving to build off our season last year,” said Kneeland. “We know the skill and speed that is in our room and we are thrilled to get going. We want to repeat the success of last year and then take that success and our game to the next level.”
A key to Methuen’s success last year and this year is the play of Kneeland.
“Owen plays offense and defense for us depending on the score, and he does both very well,” said Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell last season. “We also count on him for big goals.”
Last winter, Kneeland tallied 19 goals and added a team-high 19 assists. He recorded hat trick in win over Amesbury, scored twice in victory over Shawsheen and had key goal in victories over Bedford and Dracut.
And he wants to improve on that this winter.
“I have expectations for myself coming out of last year and that comes with the pressure of trying to measure up with last season,” he said. “But I have remained focused on what we can accomplish as a team, and I don’t feel that pressure when I’m playing for them, and doing whatever it takes to help the team win. Everything else will take care of itself.
“I think my game has grown from a physical standpoint. That was my focus this summer, to work on building more strength by working with my strength and conditioning coach.”
While Kneeland considered juniors or prep school options — following the path of many high school stars — he couldn’t pass up the chance to play for Methuen High one more time.
“I have thought about it, as one of my goals is to play college hockey at some level,” said Kneeland, who shares a line with Jack Allard (20 goals). “But there is just something about high school hockey, representing your city, playing with my younger brother (Noah, 13 goals last season) and teammates that I’ve played with since mites. That has given me no doubts in my decision to stay. My parents and I discussed a plan early on, and we continue to stick to the process.
“My goals for the winter are to enjoy the time I have left with my teammates and just give the group in our locker everything I got left for one last ride.”
GOALIES DUO LEADS HILLIES
Goaltending should be the name of the game for Haverhill this winter.
The Hillies return the dynamic netminder duo of seniors Dylan Soucy (2.82 goals-against average, 91.6 save percentage) and Cal Pruett (3.83 GAA, 89.3 save percentage), who both excelled last winter.
“We’re returning a goalie tandem that arguably was the best in the league last year,” said Haverhill goal Joe Roberts. “ We also have a lot of depth up front that should provide more offense and improved special teams.”
The Hillies also return proven scorers like forwards John Bishop (10 goals, 6 assists) and Darren Ackerman (7 goals, 8 assists).
CENTRAL BRINGS OFFENSE
Central Catholic should feature some offensive firepower this winter, returning some impressive talent from last winter.
Brady Rickenbach emerged as one of the area’s most dangerous goal-scorers last season. As a sophomore, he tallied 15 goals — including two hat tricks — and seven assists. He is joined by the likes of Will Winship (9 goals, 6 assists), Sean Gray (7 goals, 11 assists) and defenseman Ben Furry (10 assists).
“To be successful, we will need to focus on the details of the game and do the small things right,” said coach DJ Conte. “We need to do a better job in our defensive zone and increase our percentage of blocked shots and turnovers. We have a solid core of returning players with experience and hope to start the season off on the right foot while continuing to evolve as the season progresses.”
TAKESIAN BACKBONES KNIGHTS
North Andover will be relying on big things from returning star goalie Troy Takesian. As a sophomore last winter, he played every game, delivering a 2.38 goals-against average, including 33 saves in a win over Acton-Boxboro.
The top scorer back is junior center Kyle Donnelly, who tallied eight goals and eight assists last season.
VETERANS LEAD ANDOVER
There’s plenty of varsity experience ready to lead Andover High, which returns nine seniors, including veteran defensemen Brendan Sheedy and Tyler Lareau and longtime forward Nik Previte.
Andover graduated Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie JJ Quill, and will count on varsity veteran senior Charlie Rainville and promising freshman Jackson Fuller to take over in net.
