What began as a passing comment has turned into the opportunity of lifetime for Bridget Morris.
“I saw coach (Maureen) Noone when we (the 2010-11 Andover High field hockey teams) were inducted into the Andover Athletic Hall of Fame (in 2019),” said Morris. “Coach Noone and I were talking at the ceremony, and she invited me to come help out when I was available, as I had just started my job in town. We always joke that she thought I would come help out every so often, but I showed up one day and just never went away.”
Now, Morris has stepped into the shoes of her legendary mentor, as the new Andover High girls field hockey coach.
She replaces Hall of Famer head coach Noone, who retired during the summer after 25 years, 395 wins and five state championships as Andover head coach.
“It’s such an honor to have this job,” said Morris. “To have someone that I looked up to for so long believe in me enough to take over for her is truly a privilege. I want to continue her excellent legacy with this program.
“Honestly, it’s not something I ever considered, not because I didn’t want to be a head coach, but because I would have been happy to continue working with coach Noone as an assistant forever.”
Morris (Andover High class of 2013) take on the job with plenty of Golden Warrior field hockey credentials. She helped lead Andover to state titles in 2010 and 2011.
“Coach Noone was one of the best coaches I have ever had,” said Morris, who also played ice hockey and lacrosse at Andover. “Her ability to bring a group together as a team was unparalleled. With coach Noone, you always knew what your role was, and knew you would have her support in executing that role.”
Morris attended Northeastern University, where she graduated in 2018 with a degree in chemical engineering. She currently works for the Andover Water Division as the chemist at the drinking water treatment plant.
After Noone’s offer, Morris joined the Andover coaching staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2019 season. She was a varsity assistant in 2020 and 2021, then became the JV coach last year — helping the Golden Warriors win state titles each of the past two seasons.
“I learned so much from coach Noone,” she said. “She has so much technical experience to offer, and I am a huge fan of her no-nonsense approach to coaching. This really inspired how I want to be as a coach. Coach Noone cuts right to the point, and has clear expectations of everyone in the program. She knows there are many roles on a team, and they are all integral to the team’s success.”
CENTRAL LOOKS TO KEEP BUILDING
After going 10-7-2 and earning a state tournament victory last fall with a young roster, Central Catholic returns 10 varsity contributors this fall, and will look to build off that success.
“We’re hopeful that our experience from last year — being so young and right there with a lot of tough and high ranked teams — will pay off,” said coach Josselyn Wilson. “We returned a lot of players who got substantial minutes, our leadership group is solid and extends beyond just being our captains. Our core group came into preseason in great shape, along with the younger players. We’re ready to get out there and excited to compete.”
The Raiders return senior goalie Ava Perrotta, who scored six shutouts last season, including nine saves to blank Methuen. Also back is field hockey/lacrosse star Kerri Finneran, who scored 20 goals last fall, including a pair of hat tricks, and Liz Medford (8 goals last season).
Central also features Franchesca Thurston, who led the area in the javelin (113-11) in spring track.
DOWNER A ROCK FOR SCARLET KNIGHTS
North Andover’s success will start in net. The Scarlet Knights return senior goalkeeper Alivia Downer, who notched five shutouts last fall. She made 16 saves in a tie with Central Catholic and 27 saves in a gritty performance vs. state champ Andover.
Also back is senior forward Lauren Willoe (10 goals last fall) and midfielder Rose Gordon (6 goals).
The Scarlet Knights are also expecting Julianna Taylor — a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star ice hockey goalie — to play a major role in the midfield.
“We are hoping to make some positive memories and all the while have a winning record so we can qualify for the tournament,” said coach Andrea VanHorn.
METHUEN ADDS EXPERIENCE TO STAFF
Methuen may have a young roster this fall, but a trio of additions to the coaching staff bring plenty of Ranger field hockey experience.
Head coach Kristen Swales, who is in her 10th season, has added 2013 Methuen captain Alyssa Drouin, 2020 Ranger captain Isabel Putnam and 2021 Methuen captain Sophia LaChance to her staff. Drouin played at Salem State, and LaChance is currently a student at Merrimack College playing club field hockey.
“We are a very young team but they are certainly putting in the work and making improvements each day,” said Swales. “We’re excited to start up and hopefully see the hard work paying off in the games.”
Methuen graduated four players currently playing college field hockey, but does return goalie Alexandra Tardugno, who had five shutouts last fall. Also back is Chloe Pickett (6 goals) and a defense that includes Alexandra Ford.
CORCORAN LEADS HILLIES
Haverhill will look to returning star Brenna Corcoran for a big fall. Last fall, the senior forward scored six goals and three goals in wins over Dracut, four goals in a victory over Lowell and had a pair of two-goal games. She was also an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the 600 in indoor track.
After starting in goal last fall as a freshman, Sophia Riley is expected to see time in net and in the midfield.
“It’s a very talented and fun group of athletes, and I think we’re going to make it happen this season,” said coach Emma Laviolette.
