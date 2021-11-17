Andover’s Emma Reilly, a junior who has already committed to Columbia, was named the MVC Division 1 field hockey MVP. Talented Methuen junior Vanessa Fritschy took the Division 2 honors.
Andover’s Maureen Noone and Haverhill’s Emma Panto were named Coaches of the Year.
MVC FIELD HOCKEY
ALL-CONFERENCEANDOVER: Anna Broderick, Jr., back; Rose MacLean, Jr., midfield; Abby Miller, Sr., back; Emma Reilly, Jr., back; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Alexis DeMattia, Sr., goalie; Kerri Finneran, Frosh., midfield; Sydney Moda, Sr., forward;; CHELMSFORD: Sarah Latham, Sr., midfield; Maddie Priestly, Sr., midfield; Remore Serra, Jr., midfield; HAVERHILL: Brenna Corcoran, Soph., forward; Sydney Keyes, Sr., defense; LOWELL: Carleigh Ahern, Sr., midfield; Cate Shanahan, Sr., forward; METHUEN: Natalia Fiato, Sr., forward; Vanessa Fritschy, Jr., midfield; NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Gordon, Sr., midfield; Brenna O’Brien, Sr., forward; TEWKSBURY: Avery Dellapiana, Soph., goalie
LOCAL ALL-STARSANDOVER: Ella Brockelman, Sr.; Hailey Doherty, Sr.; Adelaide Weeden, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Sofia Coletta, Sr.; Brooke Jankowski, Sr.; Rianna Lembo, Soph.; HAVERHILL: Victoria Preble, Sr.; METHUEN: Charlotte Putnam, Jr.; Alexandra Tardugno, Soph.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jenna Bard, Sr.; Emma Daubresse, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
MVPs: Emma Reilly, Andover, Division 1; Vanessa Fritschy, Methuen, Division 2
Coach of Year: Maureen Noone, Andover, Division 1; Emma Panto, Haverhill, Division 2
Sportsmanship: Lowell
