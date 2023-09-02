Could this be the year for Methuen High football?
Two years ago, Methuen advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals. Last year, the Rangers made a run to the Division 1 semifinals.
Now, in 2023, will they take that next massive step, advance to their first Division 1 state title game in program history, and make a major play for the program’s first championship since the 1992 Eastern Mass. crown under the old playoff system.
Methuen is coming off a breakout 9-3 season, and returns a ton of talent, including the superstar Eason brothers.
But a number of other local squads also believe they are poised to surprise the experts.
METHUEN A TITLE FAVORITE
There’s no mystery where Methuen High’s success starts, and it’s with the All-Scholastic Eason brothers.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star senior quarterback Drew Eason threw for 2,096 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall, while junior Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Shane Eason ran for 1,077 yards, caught 44 passes for 776 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns.
Also back are the likes of receiver Aiden O’Shaughnessy (14 catches, 247 yards last season), who played a major role in the Rangers winning the Northeast 7v7 New England Regionals.
Methuen also has lots of speed with the duo of Ibrahima Ba — an Eagle-Tribune All-Star hurdler in the spring — and Josh Kwakye, and elite track sprinter. and returning kicker Omar Aboutoui is one of the best in the state.
“We’ve had a great preseason,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “Our depth at our skill positions has shown in our scrimmages, and our offensive and defensive lines are coming together. We need to continue to build depth on the lines in order to be competitive in the D1 playoffs.”
ANDOVER READY TO RELOAD
Few teams were hit harder by graduation than 2022 MVC Division 1 champion Andover. The Golden Warriors lost Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP QB Scotty Brown, three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Lincoln Beal and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman Jason Osborne, among others.
But Andover returns impressive talent, especially on defense.
Linebacker Brian McSweeney is back, after leading the Golden Warriors in total tackles (108) and solo tackles (30) last fall. He has already been offered by Bentley University. Other impact players returning include defensive back/defensive end Brian Hnat -- 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who turned in 36 tackles, an interception and 11 passes defended last fall — and three-year starting linebacker Sammy Joseph (51 tackles, 15 solo last year).
On offense, the Golden Warriors will look to sophomore running back Dante Berger to take charge. Berger rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, while catching eight passes for 127 yards and two more scores last fall. He’ll be running behind a powerful offensive line, led by 6-foot-2, 215-pound Ryan Zannoni.
“The 2023 version of the Golden Warriors football program is filled with optimism,” said coach E.J. Perry. “We’re up for any challenge, returning 14 starters from last year’s MVC champion team and are star studded at the key positions. We’re pumped for the home opener.
“Dante is a Division 1 talent at running back, and Brian Hnat is the most intriguing player in the state.”
PIKE TAKES CHARGE AT HAVERHILL
Haverhill High called upon a true Hillie to rebuild a program that badly needed an overhaul
The Brown and Gold hired former Haverhill football star and assistant coach Rob Pike to the same head coaching job his father Bob Pike held from 1986-1999. It marks Rob’s third head coaching stop, after Salem, N.H. (2013-19, 52-23 record), and Lowell (2020-21, 8-8 record).
But while the Hillies have struggled in recent years, Pike’s squad does bring back some impressive talent.
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback James Farrell finished third in area in passing yards with 2,006 — completing 165 of 294 passes — and threw 16 touchdowns. He threw for 264 and three TDs against Andover.
Also back are standout receiver Devin Carreiro, who caught 42 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns, and a trio of top linemen in Jake Bourque, Ariel Desir and Brian Tejeda. Senior offensive playmaker Alex Gomes has also opened eyes.
“The team is working hard and improving each day,” said Pike. “ There’s a great attitude amongst the team, and the kids are excited to keep working to get better day in and day out. The team has some good experience at all levels of both the offense and the defense. Lots of players will stand out at times, but as a team, the goal is to compete with effort, enthusiasm, and character.”
NORTH ANDOVER TOUGH UP FRONT
North Andover is tough up front, and the Scarlet Knights will look to follow that line to a return to the postseason.
On offense, the Scarlet Knights return two crucial offensive lineman in tackle Jake O’Neil — a dominant blocker at just 205 pounds — and 230-pound guard Mike Comerford. Stepping into the other spots are guard Nick Ottaviani, tackle Keegan Gidea and Ethan Cooperstein.
The defensive line is likewise powerful, led by O’Neil, Alex Phillips, Liam Toland and Jake Saalfrank — who is also a force at tight end.
Also back is Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/safety Zach Wolinski, who ran for 775 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last fall.
“We have several key pieces who we will rely heavily on this season,” said coach John Dubzinski. “Zach Wolinsk and Mike McNaught, who at safety are both great against the run and pass. Our lines should be very strong. On defense, we’ll rely on our front four to plug up gaps and allow our linebacker — Charlie Finn, Thomas Beausang, Luke Sutera and Brandon Santora — to attack the line of scrimmage.
CHANGE COMES TO CENTRAL
It’s a true season of change for Central Catholic, which is coming off a trip to the Division 1 semifinals last year after going to the state title game in 2021.
Head coach Chuck Adamopoulos retired after 26 years and 204 victories, replaced by longtime assistant coach and offensive coordinator John Sexton.
The Raiders also graduated 2022 Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year Preston Zinter, who is now a freshman playing for Notre Dame, along with four more Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
But Central Catholic’s cupboard is far from bare.
Just over two months removed from committing to national power Clemson football, junior Blake Hebert is back for his second season as Central’s starting quarterback. Last fall, he completed 108 of 185 passes for 1,407 yards and 19 touchdowns, and ran for 297 yards and four more scores.
Leading the offensive line is 280-pound left tackle Thomas Galusha — an Eagle-Tribune All-Star shot putter in the winter and spring — and guard Fedwin Vazquez.
The defense returns MVC All-Star defensive lineman Presley Titus and defensive backs Jaxon Pereira and Mason Bachry.
“Everyone’s amped up about the season,” said Pereira. “We lost a lot of seniors, but we do every year. People are going to step up and shock everyone.”
ABREU LEADS LAWRENCE
For the fourth straight season, Lawrence will look to quarterback Jayden Abreu to lead the way as staring quarterback, as the Lancers will look to regain the momentum from 2021, which featured a 4-1 starting including a win over Andover.
Despite dealing with injury, Abreu threw 10 touchdowns last year, and was an MVC All-Star. That after he threw for 1,292 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Also back for the Lancers are Frendy Soler, who caught four touchdowns last season, and running back Euryn Reyes.
“We Jayden Abreu, a four-year starter who is looking to rebound from an injury riddled junior year,” said head coach Rhandy Audate. “He is accompanied by senior returning receivers Frendy Soler and Jaydes Cartagena. David Manon will play tight end and we look for him to have a huge impact on defense this year at linebacker. Defensive back Euryn Reyes leads the charge in the secondary.”
