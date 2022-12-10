When you return four starters from a team that put up a 21-win season and fell just three points shy of a state championship, you expect to have the bullseye on your back.
“We’ve kind of always do,” said Warrior senior Anna Foley, the reigning Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year. “There’s a little role reversal for us this year. We have unfinished business. We have something to prove to, and we want to finish the job.”
Foley, who over the summer committed to play at Division 1 Quinnipiac University, returns off a 16.9-point, 8.9-rebound, 4-assist a game junior campaign for the Warriors.
“Quinnipiac was one of the earliest teams recruiting me, and I always felt the biggest bond with those coaches,” she said. “It checked all my boxes with what I want to do in college. I hope to have a great career there.”
Joining her up front are fellow returners Amelia Hanscom (14.3 ppg, 7 rpg), who is an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer, and E-T All-Star Marissa Kobelski.
Hanscom has already committed to play at Colby College.
“Senior year is something really special,” said Foley. “Four of us being on this team since freshmen year and a fifth coming on as a sophomore, it’s been a long journey. We’re all very close, and this is a really great opportunity. We’re not going to let it slip by.”
Junior all-state soccer player Michaela Buckley is the fourth returning starter for coach Alan Hibino’s crew.
“We’ve added a lot more numbers, five new girls, who are still adjusting to what it’s like to be on varsity,” said Foley. “We have more depth, and there are going to be opportunities for all of them to contribute. I’m sure they will.”
CENTRAL FILLING HOLESAt Central, the impact of losing three starters went from tough to terrifying when All-Scholastic sophomore Ashley Dinges chose to transfer to the prep ranks.
“We will need all of our returners to step up and make a big impact this season having lost four starters and our three top scorers,” said Raider coach Casey Grange, whose club reached the state final four last year. “They are a great group of student-athletes who work hard and are willing to learn.”
Sharpshooter Sam Guertin, who hit some pretty big buckets in the stretch run a year ago, is the leading returning scored at 6 points a game.
Captain Kathleen Smith was the ultimate role-playing type a year ago, pitching in 3.8 points and 5.5 rebounds a night. She’ll absorb more on her shoulders this winter, as will Shea Montague, who scored 3.9 points a night last year.
HILLIES, LANCERS GOING YOUNGThe one thing you can guarantee about Haverhill High is that the Hillies will be better in February than they are right now in December. The reason, of course, is the presence of six freshmen on coach Melissa Tarpy’s 10-player roster.
“We are excited to hit the ground running with this group that has a lot of playing experience,” said Tarpy. “The majority have played together for years through Synergy Basketball and our Haverhill Travel Basketball program since fourth grade.”
Senior captain Haley Phillips, the coach’s daughter, is the most accomplished returner on the roster, scoring 8 points and grabbing 12 rebounds a game last year. She’ll get the opportunity to compete on the floor together with her freshman sister, Lilly.
Lawrence continues to look to improve off a 3-15 campaign behind the talented Tyanna Medina.
The junior Medina averaged 19.2 points a game for the Lancers last year, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star status.
RANGERS KNOW HOW TO WINAthletes like Methuen High captains Sam Pfeil, Brooke Tardugno and Ella Barron have posted a ton of Ranger wins in multiple sports. Coach Ryan Middlemiss expects that attitude mean good things this winter.
“They have all experienced a lot of success throughout high school in their other sports — volleyball, soccer and softball,” said Middlemiss. “We’re hoping to translate the winning formula from those sports to the basketball court. We will be a feisty team that will play hard and compete.”
Pfeil, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last year as a sophomore, stood tall, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds a night. Tardugno is considered one of the top three-sport competitors in the region.
Expect junior Thyanais Santiago to blossom in a more expanded offensive role.
KNIGHTS OLDER, WISER, STRONGERTwo-time returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Hannah Martin leads a group of eight North Andover High returners, including four starters for coach Jess Deveny.
The Knights gained a ton of experience, going .500 against a monster schedule a year ago. That has to pay dividends.
Martin, who will play at Smith College, scored 16.5 points a night with 5 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Fellow captain Jackie Rogers pitching in 8.8 points and 4.3 boards.
“We have eight returning players, which helps us pick up where we left off last season,” said Deveny. “We will look to use our athleticism, drive and team ball philosophy to build upon the foundation that was developed during the ’21-’22 season.”
Keep an eye on sophomore Sydney Rogers, Jackie’s sister. She’s a good one.
