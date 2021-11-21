Andover's star junior Molly Kiley was named the MVC Division 1 MVP in girls country and her mother, Andover coach Sue Kiley, was named D1 Coach of the Year.
Methuen senior standout Miana Caraballo earned D2 MVP honors and her coach, Marissa Nunes, is D2 Coach of the Year.
ALL-MVC
ANDOVER: Molly Kiley, Jr.; BILLERICA: Emily Burdick, Jr.; CHELMSFORD: Amelia Kelley, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Madeline Courtemanche, Frosh.; HAVERHILL: Finleigh Simonds, Jr.; LOWELL: Annie Gilman, Jr.; METHUEN: Miana Caraballo, Sr.; Alyssa Rosano, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Leyla Kvaternik, Sr.; Luna Prochazkova, Frosh.; Nicole Kroon, Frosh.; TEWKSBURY: Molly Cremin, Sr.
AREA ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Leila Boudries, Sr.; Claire Demersseman, Frosh.; Anika Kapadia, Soph.; Abby Redington, Sr.; Mary Lonergan, Jr.; Olivia Vives, Soph.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Sydney Ng, Soph.; Olivia Guillet, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Brynne LeCours, Sr.; METHUEN: Emily Charest, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Gabby Harty, Soph.; Leigha Leavitt, Soph.; Lucy Depolito, Sr.
HONORS
MVPs: Molly Kiley, Andover (D1); Miana Caraballo, Methuen (D2)
Coaches of Year: Sue Kiley, Andover (D1); Marissa Nunes, Methuen (D2)
