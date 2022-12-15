Eliza O’Sullivan and her Andover High girls hockey teammates are out for redemption.
A year ago, a promising season ended in heartbreak fashion, falling to Canon in overtime in the Division 2 Round of 16.
“Last year did not end the way we wanted it to, and it definitely motivated us to get revenge this year,” said O’Sullivan. “ Losing to Canton at home was very tough. The game was so close, so we are definitely out for vengeance. All of the returners want a different outcome for this year, and you can definitely sense the motivation and energy when you step on the ice.”
Co-captain O’Sullivan leads a veteran group that returns four seniors — including Eagle-Tribune All-Star and fellow co-captain Rose MacLean — and two juniors from a squad that finished 12-6-2 last season.
“I’m really excited about this season!” said second-year Andover coach and former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Meagan Keefe. “We are fortunate to have a lot of key returners this year. We are a senior heavy group, and I am excited to see people step up into their new roles. We have been working hard, and preparing for the first game of the season.”
A four-year varsity contributor, O’Sullivan tallied seven goals last winter, one coming in a tournament win over Franklin, while also excelling as a distributor.
“As the captain of the team, I hope to lead by example and bring a positive attitude to the ice,” she said. “I want to motivate my teammates and make sure everyone plays to the best of their abilities.”
O’Sullivan is also a talented softball infielder, who hit .475 last season.
“Hockey and softball are very different sports,” she said. “In spite of this, there is a little overlap when it comes to fundamentals. Both sports require hand-eye coordination, and hitting and catching in softball help me knock the puck down and use my hand to catch the puck when necessary. Although they are different I love both of my teams and look forward to the seasons every year.”
But before she returns to the diamond, she wants to end her hockey career in style.
“My goals for this season are to win as many games as we can while having fun,” she said, “I want to improve my shooting percentage and score more goals. “
TAYLOR LEADS HPNA
If a strong goalie is the key to contending, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover could be very dangerous this winter, a season after advancing to the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Julianna Taylor is coming off a monster freshman season for HPNA. She delivered an area-leading 1.60 goals-against average, five shutouts, one against Methuen/Tewksbury, and allowed more than three goals just twice. She opened this season with a 22-save shutout of Longmeadow on Saturday.
She is joined by a wealth of veteran talent, including tri-captains forward Kaitlyn Bush (9 goals last season) and defensemen Shelby Nassar and Cassy Doherty.
“The team is focused, prepared, and hungry,” said coach Gary Kane. “They know what they need to do this year to have success.”
METHUEN READY TO CONTEND
Always competitive Methuen/Tewksbury has added some impressive firepower for the 2022-23 season.
“Taylor Bruno is a new member but has been at Methuen High School,” said coach Sarah Doucette. “She left the Shamrocks and joined our team this season.”
Bruno, a Methuen High senior, previously played for the elite North Shore Shamrocks club team, which has produced the likes of former Methuen great and current pro hockey star Amanda Conway.
The Red Rangers also return the likes of star sophomore defenseman MJ Petisce, who took part in the Team USA Development Camp over the summer, and captain Riley Sheehan (9 goals).
YOUTH MOVEMENT FOR CENTRAL
After a breakthrough 2021-22 season that saw Central Catholic post a 14-5-2 record — the best in program history — there will be plenty of youth on the Raiders roster this winter.
Central has just a single senior on its squad, tri-captain Cecilia Sinopoli, and six seniors on its 14-player roster.
Leading the way for the returnees are junior forward and assistant captain Kailin Sullivan (9 goals last season) and junior tri-captain and defenseman Madeline Burke for Mike Collett’s squad.
