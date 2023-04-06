A year after delivering the best season — and deepest playoff run — in program history, the Central Catholic girls lacrosse team has big plans for the 2023 campaign.
“I have really high expectations for this year!” said returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star attack/midfielder Nicolette Licare. “I’m super excited for this season and so happy to be back with my teammates and new additions to the team. I believe with our composure and our drive to win, we can accomplish anything.”
There’s plenty of reason for excitement, with lots of talent back from a 2022 squad that finished with a program-best 20-1-1 record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals — two rounds deeper than any Raiders team had ever gone.
Leading the returnees is sophomore Kerri Finneran, who last spring became one of the few freshmen ever to win Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year in any sport, and the first Central Catholic athlete to earn Eagle-Tribune girls lacrosse MVP.
As a freshman, she scored a team-leading 97 goals, and added 20 assists and a team-high 105 draw controls.
“We are very excited for the season,” said Finneran. “We have a lot of returning players and new ones to help us be successful this season. Our (season-opening) win (8-7 over North Andover) was a great win for the team to start off the season.”
Also back is All-Scholastic and URI recruit Licare, who scored 84 goals and added 17 assists and topped 100 goals for her career last spring.
Starting goalie Grace Cashman is back in net a year after playing every game and delivering a 5.8 goals-against average last spring. She’s already committed to Division 1 UMass Lowell lacrosse. She will be protected by the likes of returning top defender Delaney True.
Another top returning midfielder, Kierstyn Zinter is committed to University of Tampa lacrosse.
“We’re feeling excited and motivated to keep pushing forward,” said second-year head coach Vanessa Pino, who came on late as interim head coach last year, and ended up winning MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year. “We set the bar high last year and won’t settle for anything less. It’s going to be another hard working season and we are excited to get moving. We know the season is long but the journey is rewarding.”
HAVERHILL LOOKS TO MAKE BIG STEP
Led by the return of MVC Division 2 Player of the Year Alex Bushey, there’s plenty of optimism around the Haverhill girls lacrosse team.
“We are looking strong going into the season,” said second-year head coach Eric Perkins, whose squad finished 8-10 last year, the Hillies’ best record since 2015. “We have some strong scorers, strong defenders, and we’re looking to continue the success from a great offseason.”
The Hillies bring back a major cornerstone in Bushey, who is coming off an Eagle-Tribune All-Star sophomore season that saw her score 52 goals.
“She has a great power shot, a really strong lacrosse IQ and is a terrific leader,” said Perkins, the defending MVC Division 2 Coach of the Year.
Bushey is one of nine starters back for the Hillies, a group that also includes MVC All-Stars defender Ava Votto and midfielder Sophia Riley.
PAPELL LEAD NORTH ANDOVER
North Andover enters the 2023 season led by one of the region’s most dangerous scorers, Eagle-Tribune All-Star Janie Papell. Last year as a sophomore, Papell netted 71 goals, while adding 19 assists, 40 ground balls, 18 turnovers caused and 69 draw controls. She scored eight goals against Methuen in the pouring rain.
“She always had to battle the opposing team’s top defender and continued to score multiple goals on them,” said second-year head coach Jenn Pino, whose squad went 9-12 overall and 8-5 in the MVC last spring.
Also back for the Scarlet Knights is MVC All-Star defenders Catie Roy (21 ground balls, 18 turnovers caused) and Kate Fitzgibbons. Promising sophomore Isabella Robinson, who scored a last-minute game-winner against Andover, is also back.
POIRIER TAKES OVER METHUEN
Former Methuen High star Aryanna Poirier (MHS, class of 2015) takes over as head coach for the Rangers, after two years as an assistant under Krystal DePaolo. As a senior for Methuen, Poirier scored an area-leading 85 goals, and she topped 200 points for her career.
“As the new head coach and former assistant coach, I am beyond excited to see what the girls will accomplish this year,” said Poirier. “I know these girls well, and I know that all of them are incredibly hard-working. It’s already showing in how much they have improved from last year, and this year is going to be an amazing one!”
The Rangers are paced on the field by sophomore twin sisters Kiera Fitzpatrick and Kate Fitzpatrick. Kiera scored 35 goals last spring — with at least one in every game — with 96 draw controls. Kate scored 24 goals and added 26 ground balls.
MACLEAN PACES ANDOVER
Fresh off leading the Andover field hockey team to its second straight Division 1 state title, and the hockey team to the Division 1 semifinals, three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star Rose MacLean leads the Golden Warriors into the 2023 spring.
Last spring, MacLean scored 22 goals, including two in Andover’s first win over North Andover since 2017, and was selected All-MVC Division 1.
Also back are the likes of All-MVC pick Haley Carver and field hockey/ice hockey/lacrosse standouts Brooke Cedorchuk and goalie Allie Batchelder.
“Definitely excited by all the young talent we have added this season and looking forward to replacing our attack and revamping our style of play,” said head coach Ally Stager.
TWITTER: DWillisET
