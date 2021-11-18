North Andover's Emma Slayton (Division 1) and Methuen's Hailee Pickles (Division 2) were named the Merrimack Valley Conference girls soccer MVPs. Haverhill sophomore Mallory Amirian was named the conference's top goalie.
MVC GIRLS SOCCER
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Michaela Buckley, Soph.; Ashley Sheldon, Jr.; Dylan Troy, Sr.; BILLERICA: Sara MacLeod, Frosh.; Sofia Manne, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Adrianna Marinello, Sr.; Zarina Pinto, Sr.; CHELMSFORD: Allie LoCoco, Sr.; Eliana Parreira, Jr.; DRACUT: Larissa Agostino, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Mallory Amirian, Soph.; Maci Gould, Sr.; METHUEN: Courtnee Pickles, Frosh.; Hailee Pickles, Jr.; Brooke Tardugno, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Maddie Jackson, Sr.; Samantha Klimas, Sr.; Ella Slayton, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Daniela Almeida, Sr.
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Katie Ambrose, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Grace Lydon, Sr.; Sofia Schwarz, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Hannah Allen, Soph.; LAWRENCE: Cefeldalina Lara, Jr.; METHUEN: Samantha Pfeil, Soph.; NORTH ANDOVER: Ella Roe, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
MVPs: Emma Slayton, North Andover, Division 1; Hailee Pickles, Methuen, Division 2
Goalie of Year: Mallory Amirian, Haverhill
Coach of Year: Meghan Matson, Andover, Division 1; Leah Potcner, Chelmsford and Kayla Camara, Methuen, Division 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.