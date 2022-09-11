The thinnest of margins – a later October 1-0 thriller – separated Merrimack Valley Conference girls soccer champion Andover from runner-up North Andover in 2021.
The Warriors expect a similar kind of challenge this fall from the Scarlet Knights – and maybe others. They are ready.
“We are young in some positions but are returning some key players. We are strong down the center of the field, and the bench is deep,” said Andover coach Meghan Matson.
Leading the returners is two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and four-year starter Ashley Sheldon on defense.
“She’s got tons of speed and great ball control,” said Matson of the Union College commit.
Up front, Vi-Quan Bach is a four-year varsity performer, who has fought her way be from knee injuries and should be a major scoring threat.
Other Warriors to watch include sophomore Arianna Schwinn-Clanton and speedsters Ella Hoffenberg and Michaela Buckley.
Lisa Rasanen’s Knights have their sights on dethroning Andover despite some heavy losses to graduation.
“I am very excited for this season and I know my team is ready to compete. We graduated two very talented classes in 2021 and 2022,” said Rasanen.
“We are looking forward to recapturing the MVC Large title and making a strong run in the state tourney.”
Captains Jackie Rogers and Jordan Lamphere will lead the Knights into battle.
RAIDERS LOOK FOR JUMP
Just three starters return from a Central Catholic team that reached the state tournament a year ago.
“This year's team brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We've added 10 new players to supplement our strong core,” said coach Jami Hayden.
“Macy Daigle will be our leader in the midfield. She finds herself in the positions to receive and play the ball where it needs to go. Daniella DiNitto, our returning center back, is a known presence on the field. She is composed and distributes the ball with great accuracy from the back line.”
One more positive is the return of keeper Lauren Sanchez.
“Her voice and willingness to sacrifice her body for a save are two huge strengths for us,” said Hayden.
HILLIE YOUTH MOVEMENT
With three sophomores and six freshmen on the varsity roster, youth will definitely be served at Haverhill High this fall.
“We lost nine seniors last year, seven of which were starters. We are a young team, but have a lot of talent!” said coach Krystyna Callagy.
Junior goalie Mallory Amirian comes off an incredible Eagle-Tribune All-Star season, in which she had 294 saves.
Hannah Allen and Sydney Vets will be active in the midfield and freshman Eve Barton has looked sharp in the preseason so far. Keep an eye on another Hillie frosh on the frontline as well, Sierra Jepson.
INJURY BUG BITES LAWRENCE
An already challenging Lawrence High girls season golf a bit tougher with a couple key injuries.
Four-year starter Lucia Pinto and two-year starter Mariana London, both seniors, were lost in the preseason.
“(Pinto’s) growth and maturity over the years ... Even while she’ll be out half of the season with a pulled quad. Her leadership continues to shine from the sideline at practices and games,” said Lancer coach Patrick Hamilton.
“Mariana put in a lot of work during the offseason and built up a lot of confidence after joining late last season.”
Unfortunately, London suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first practice of the preseason.
RANGER REPEAT?
Methuen High girls soccer made history a year ago with the program’s first MVC small title.
Just about everyone is back from that magical tour, including a pair of returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
Hailee Pickles was the MVC small player of the year, while Brooke Tardugno is a three-sport, multi-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star who scored six goals and added nine assists from the midfield last fall.
“We’re really excited to build off what we accomplished last year,” said Rangers coach Kayla Camara. “We have a great group of girls. We are excited to see what we can achieve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.