ANDOVER – Over the last three Merrimack Valley Conference girls track and field championship meets, the North Andover Scarlet Knights have ruled the competition, winning titles in 2019, 2021 and again last year (no meet in 2020). Heading into this season, head coach Rick DelleChiaie thought perhaps the dynasty could continue, but things haven’t gone as planned.
“The number of injuries/sicknesses to key members will (most likely) take us out of the running for this (title),” he said. “We lost to Andover and Central in dual meets this season. Those two teams to me anyway, look to be the ones who will be contending, and then on the small school side Billerica has a good team, too. We have talented kids who will be competing, no doubt, but I don’t think we have enough to keep up with those teams.”
Heading into Saturday’s meet, which has been pushed up to a 9 am start, the Knights don’t have any athletes ranked seeded first, but DelleChiaie expects a handful of athletes to either compete for an individual title or perhaps place high in one or multiple events.
“Nadine Abdat came out for her freshman year and then stopped the following two years so she could focus in on volleyball,” explained the coach. “She’s back with us this year and she’s an absolute stud athlete. We have her in the triple jump and high jump and I expect her to score in both of these events. She could potentially win the triple jump, but her inexperience could be the thing that kind of prevents that if that doesn’t happen, but she’s physically capable of winning the thing.”
Abdat will be challenged in that event by Billerica sophomore Nyrah Joseph as well as Andover’s Ashley Sheldon and last year’s winner, Lowell senior Annamaria Mbuyu. Also for North Andover, McKenna Dube and Siena DiSalvo are among the top throwers in both the shot put and discus.
In the pole vault, both Drew Perry and Alexander Shea have cleared 9-6 and are hoping to surpass the school record of 9-8. Also, Lindsey Neyman should be among one of the top performers in both the long and triple jump. In the running events, the Knights have strong depth in the 100-meter hurdles behind Casey Goland, Sophia Silletti and Hilma Ortega, who all are among the top ten performers in program history. Shelby Nassar is a talented sprinter, mostly in the 100 but she has been battling a knee injury.
CENTRAL FAVORED ON PAPER
Central head coach Shawn Dumas didn’t want to talk about the fact that his team is favored on paper, but he knows that his athletes will need to perform at a high level in order to get past the likes of Andover and Billerica.
“The team looks forward to competing in a meet that is filled with great competitors,” he said. “We expect it to be a battle in all events from a strong well rounded league and the girls are ready to give it everything they have on the big stage.”
Seeded first in their events for Central includes Macy Daigle, who last week captured the Andover Boosters title, in the high jump with a season best clear of 5-6, Veralie Perrier in the long jump with her best leap of 17-11.50 and the 4x400 relay team (4:04.50). Perrier is also ranked second in the 400 behind Tewksbury’s Jayani Santos, who also has the top 200 time in front of Central’s Anya Neira.
Last year Janessa Duren captured titles in both the 100 and 400-meter hurdles and certainly should be in the mix in those events again. Laura Fennessy (400 and 800) and Madeline Courtemanchie (800/mile/2 mile) are also expected to come away with some points. In the field events, the Raiders are particularly strong in the javelin with Franchesca Thurston and Lauren Sanchez, who are seeded second and third, both throwing 107 feet. Neira is also seeded fourth in the triple jump, as is Perrier in the pole vault.
ANDOVER READY TO CAUSE TROUBLE
Golden Warriors veteran coach Peter Comeau firmly believes that Central is the clear-cut favorite, but in no ways will his team just hand the Raiders the title.
“I think it’s Central’s year because they are loaded. We’re going to give them everything we have. We’ll double some kids and we have Ashley Shelton and Molly Kiley, we have the pole vault girls, we have the distance crew who is ready for them with Maddie Robertson (in the long jump and 100-meter dash). Central is just a well-rounded team with no holes, so it’ll be real good competition,” he said. “The girls are going to give (their opponents) everything that they have, let the meet roll out and see what happens.”
Kiley, coming off a terrific performance at the Boosters Meet, is seeded first in the two-mile (11:03.24), is part of the top ranked 4x800 relay team, is ranked second to Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds in the 800 (the two are separated by .6 tenths of a second) and is ranked second in the mile to Billerica’s Anna McElhinney. She’ll most likely compete in two of the individual events and the relay.
Senior Ashley Sheldon is the top seed in the 100-meter hurdles (15.24) and she’ll certainly have her hands full with the likes of Lowell’s Britney Ogiegor and Annamaria Mbuyu as well as Joseph. Sheldon will also challenge Daigle in the high jump coming in one inch behind her in the seedings with a season best clear of 5-5. Finally, Sheldon should pick up some points in the triple jump as she is seeded second. Andover should score a lot of points in the pole vault led by the three’s best jumpers, Lily Brown (10-6), Gabby Bresnick and Sophia Hutchins (10-0). Also in the mix will be senior Kathleen Yates, who is seeded second in the discus and fourth in the javelin.
RANGERS/HILLIES/LANCERS ROUND IT OUT
Methuen freshman Lauren Quarm is coming off a title at the Booster’s Meet and she is seeded first in the 100-meter dash with her impressive of 12.31, which is better than Santos. Head coach Brittany Caprio said that Quarm just needs to block out unnecessary expectations from the outside world, and just fun her own race and she’ll be fine.
The coach is also hoping for some of her other younger athletes to shine.
“We are extremely young with only two seniors on the team. Bella Fiore has really been improving in the long jump finally breaking the 16-feet barrier at the Boosters Invite. We hope she can capitalize on that big performance going into this weekend,” said Caprio.
Besides Simonds, Haverhill will be led by Brenna Corcoran, who is seeded third in the 800 and sixth in the 400, as well as Madeline Goncalves, who is seeded second in the shot put behind Lowell’s Ronnie Jones, who is arguably the best in the entire state. Lawrence will look to a couple of field event competitors to scratch out a few points and that includes long jumper Aliyah Morales, triple jumper Rachelle Torres and shot put thrower Lelix Arias.
