North Andover senior James Robbins and Haverhill senior Aiden Azevedo put on a show at the MVC Open with Azevedo winning the title in a playoff. Those two shared the MVC Division 1 golf MVP honors and led the 14-player All-MVC team.
Kevin Murphy of regular-season champion Haverhill was named Division 1 Coach of the Year.
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Nick Ventura, Sr.; Noah Farland, Jr.; BILLERICA: Justin Cataldo, Jr.; Jeff Babineau, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Will Miele, Jr.; Tyler Kirby, Jr.; CHELMSFORD: Ryan Lally, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Aiden Azevedo, Sr.; Zach Robertson, Sr.; Matt Murphy, Jr.; LOWELL: Steven Betty, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: James Robbins, Sr.; Max Johnson, Jr.; TEWKSBURY: John Ragucci, Jr.
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Jack Simms, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Mac McCarthy, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Nick Samaha, Jr.; Max Gould, Jr.; Ryan DiFloures, Jr.; METHUEN: Brian Zraket, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Tyler Fay, Jr.; Brendan Burke, Frosh.; Cooper Mohr, Soph.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
MVPs: James Robbins, Aiden Azevedo, Division 1; Steven Betty, John Ragucci, Division 2
Coaches of Year: Kevin Murphy, Haverhill, Division 1; John Sullivan, Tewksbury, Division 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.