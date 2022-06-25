Haverhill’s Alex Bushey took home top honors, winning the Merrimack Valley Conference girls lacrosse Division 2 Player of the Year. Bushey scored 52 goals, leading the Hillies to am 8-10 record, their best record since the 2015 season.
Central Catholic’s Vanessa Pino earned MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to their best record in school history (20-1-1), their first MVC title since 2011 and their deepest postseason run in program history (Division 1 quarterfinals).
Haverhill’s Eric Perkins won MVC Division 2 Coach of the Year.
ALL-MVC GIRLS
Andover — Haley Carver, Soph.; Tess Gobiel, Sr.; Rose MacLean, Jr.; Central Catholic — Kerri Finneran, Frosh., Nicolette Licare, Soph.; Gracy Lydon, Sr.; Haverhill — Alex Bushey, Sr.; North Andover — Caleigh Applegate, Sr.; Janie Papell, Soph.; Billerica — Sara MacLeod, Frosh.; Paige Murphy, Sr.; Chelmsford — Taija Bell, Soph.; Maggie Loeber, Jr.; Jill Martin Frosh
LOCAL ALL-STARS
Andover: Jacklyn Brussard, Sr.
Central Catholic: Alex Paglia, Jr.; Abigail Yfantopulos, Soph.; Kierstyn Zinter, Soph
Haverhill: Sophia Riley, Soph.; Aba Votto, Soph.
Methuen: Vanessa Andreottola, Sr.; Kiera Fitzpatrick, Jr.
North Andover: Kate Fitzgibbons, Jr.; Catie Roy, Jr.
ALL-MVC BOYS
Andover — Kiernan Florio, Jr.; Charlie Higgins, Sr.; Methuen — Will McKinnon, Sr.; North Andover — Charlie Dean, Sr.; Ollie Litster, Sr.; Jack Ferullo, Sr.; Tyler Fay, Jr.; Brian Ferullo; Jr.; Billerica — Conor Doherty, Sr.; Dom Terrazzano, Jr; Brady Hunt, Sr.; Adian Gibbons, Soph.; Steve Lucozzi, Sr.; Kyle Breitweiser, Jr.; Alex Lizotte, Sr.; Chelmsford — Will Walsh, Sr.; Manny Marshall, Jr.; Ryan Blagg, Jr.; Dracut — Josh Gagnon, Sr.; Kai McDonald, Sr.
LOCAL ALL-STARS
Andover — Mac Gobiel, Jr.; JJ Quill, Sr.; Matt Haney, Jr.
Central Catholic — Easton Morse, Jr.; Jake Lydon, Soph.
Haverhill — Patrick McGowan, Frosh.; Ty Lescord, Soph.
Methuen — Joey Pinto, Sr.; Braeden Carter, Sr.; David Rizzo, Sr.
North Andover — Patrick Roy, Jr.; Matt Roy, Jr.
