The 2023 high school football preseason is just one day old in the Merrimack Valley, and the buzz is already heating up.
And why not? Look at the storylines brewing for our Eagle-Tribune area teams this fall.
There’s the high-powered breakout program, coming off an history 2022, dreaming of its first ever football state championship, and first title since 1992.
There’s the perennial power, with a quarterback committed to one of the nation’s premier college football programs, with a new head coach for the first time since 1997.
There’s the reigning MVC Division 1 champs, looking to replace an Eagle-Tribune MVP and a three-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star on their offense.
Then there’s the hometown hero, returning to help turn around his struggling program.
Finally, there’s the recent state champion looking to return to the top, and the program looking to rediscover the momentum from two years ago.
All that, and we just kicked off high school football practice in Massachusetts on Friday. Games don’t open until Sept. 8-9.
“Words can’t describe how excited I am for this season,” said two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Methuen quarterback Drew Eason. “We have so much talent coming back from last year, but also a ton of new talent coming in. There’s so much to be excited about and I can’t wait.”
Methuen is the talk of the MVC heading into the season, with many calling them a state title contender. They return tremendous talent from last year’s squad that finished 9-3 and made the Division 1 semifinals, their first semifinals trip since 1992.
Back for the Rangers are senior Drew Eason (2,096 yards, area-best 22 TDs passing) and his junior brother, Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/receiver Shane Eason (1,077 rushing yards, 776 receiving yards, area-best 33 combined TDs last year), the 2022 MVC Division 1 offensive Player of the Year. Both were All-Scholastics last year. They also return other playmakers, including receiver Aiden O’Shaughnessy (247 receiving yards).
“Our depth this year is incredible and our focus levels have improved tremendously,” said Drew Eason. “We are much more focused and disciplined. Winning the New England Championship in the 7v7 was really cool too, and shows how well are skill kids have been playing all summer.”
It would be foolish to overlook powerful Central Catholic, which also finished 9-3 and advanced to the Division 1 semis last fall.
“Everyone’s amped up about the season,” said defensive back/receiver Jaxon Pereira. “We lost a lot of seniors (including the Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP and four other Eagle-Tribune All-Stars), but we do every year. People are going to step up and shock everyone. I can’t wait to put on the pads and get to work with all the guys.”
Leading the Raiders is star junior quarterback Blake Hebert, who committed to play college football for national power Clemson in June. He’s coming off a 2022 in which he threw for 1,407 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year as starter.
“The team is feeling great going into the preseason,” said top defensive end Presley Titus. “We lost a lot of seniors, but so does every other team. Players are ready to step up and we are determined to have a good season.”
Central, of course, underwent a major change with the retirement of head coach Chuck Adamopulos, who had held the job since 1997. Taking his place is 22-year Raiders assistant coach John Sexton, who most recently served as the team’s offensive coordinator.
The Raiders will open with a tough one, traveling to Springfield Central, the same team that beat them in the state title game in 2021 and beat Methuen in the semifinals last fall.
“We’re feeling great,” said defensive back/receiver Mason Bachry, who had 194 receiving yards last year. “Team’s improving all-around everyday and now we’re just getting ready for Springfield Central Week 1.”
Andover faces the task of replacing a pair of four-year starters in 2022 Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP quarterback Scotty Brown and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal, who led the Golden Warriors to a 10-1 record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champ St. John’s Prep.
But the Warriors feel ready to fill the holes and continue the success.
“We’re all very excited for this season to start,” said John Enman, the team’s backup QB last year (1 TD pass). “We have a lot of returning, experienced talent, as well as some exciting new players who I’m confident will quickly make names for themselves. We have a really special team this year. We are focused, determined, and full of support and belief in each other.”
The Andover defense should be led by linebacker Brian McSweeney, who led the team in total tackles (108) and solo tackles (30) last fall.
“I know I speak for the entire team by saying we’re all excited and pumped for the upcoming season,” said McSweeney. “Our seniors have led the way this summer with team lifts, field/speed work and 7 on 7’s. Everyone is committed and working hard to get better and we want to demonstrate that on the field this fall. We have eight starters returning on defense and I expect us to set the tempo for the team.”
The offense should be paced by sophomore running back Dante Berger (232 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards, six total TDs).
“The team and I are really fired up for the upcoming season,” said Brian Hnat, a linebacker (36 tackles) and receiver (two TD catches). “Everyone has been working hard on the off season, getting in the weight room, and competing at 7 on 7’s. I’m very excited to help lead this team to a winning season.”
It was a rough season on the field and off for Haverhill in 2022. But the Hillies have a new — but very familiar — face leading the program in first-year head coach and former Haverhill standout Rob Pike, who called it his, “Dream job.”
Haverhill also returns Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback James Farrell, who threw for 2,006 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
“We are excited!” said Pike. “We’ve got a great group of kids that have put in a lot of work over the summer. The attitude is positive and the kids are excited for football. It’s an awesome time of year. and the kids are ready to get to work and get better each day.”
North Andover is feeling optimistic going into the fall, looking to build off a 5-6 season last fall.
“Our team is absolutely fired up going into the preseason,” said Zach Wolinski. “We had an awesome offseason. Everyone was committed to showing up and working hard every single day. I’m very excited for this season and I think it’s going to be one to remember!”
The Scarlet Knights be returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/linebacker/defensive back Wolinski leading the way. He ran for 775 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall. Also leading the defense are the likes of All-MVC defensive end Jake Saalfrank, MVC All-Star Mike McNaught and Cam Bethel.
“We’re feeling great,” said Saalfrank. “We killed it in the offseason. Everyone’s been completely locked in and we’ve all gotten stronger, faster, and quicker. We’re all pumped to get the season underway.”
Added McNaught: “Our attitude, energy and effort is through the roof right now and we’re looking forward to a great year.”
Finally, Lawrence will look to get back on track after a 2-8 season last fall. The Lancers do return MVC All-Stars Frendy Soler (TE/LB), David Manon (LB) and KJ Spann (LB).
