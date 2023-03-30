Lowell’s consensus four-time Gatorade state softball Player of the Year may have matriculated to the city’s university, but Giana LaCedra’s graduation won’t necessarily make things easier for Merrimack Valley Conference contenders.
“The MVC is always good,” said fifth-year Andover coach Rick Quattrocchi, who has coached in the state for more than 30 years. “When I came here after spending a long time in the Middlesex League, I was asked what the best league in the state was and I said the Middlesex, of course. At the (end-of-season) league meeting, even before the other coaches asked me again, I told them (the MVC) was the best.”
And a year after four conference teams were ranked among the top 11 in Division 1 and another pair landed the top two spots in Division 2, this year’s race will be just as hotly contested. Ten of the 15 players named first team all-conference return.
“There are no days off in the best conference in the state, top to bottom,” said Jason Smith, who guided Methuen to last year’s Final Four and a state runner-up finish in 2019. “The MVC will continue to be tough, but each game will make us better. Tewksbury, Billerica, North Andover and Central all return strong teams, and we hope to be right in the mix.”
Despite losing Eagle-Tribune MVP Makenna Donovan from last season’s 18-6 squad, the Rangers once again have the experienced quality to make another run at a state title.
Among the seven returning starters are middle infielders and E-T All-Stars Kiele Coleman (.348, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, three home runs) at second and St. Anselm College-bound Brooke Tardugno (.343, 25 RBI) at shortstop. Rounding out the veteran-laden infield will be returners first baseman/designated player Colleen McNamara (.395) and Ariana Baez at third.
Speedster junior Thyanais Santiago, who was an E-T All-Star honorable mention after hitting .366 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 26 runs scored, will take charge in the outfield. In a couple years, Santiago will be joining Lacedra at UMass Lowell.
Taking advantage of that offensive production will be returning junior pitchers Mackenzie Yirrell (2.40 ERA, 64 strikeouts) and Ilene Rickard (2.32, 48), who each won seven games while combining for a 14-6 record.
That lineup and defense should put Methuen back into the state tournament for the 22nd consecutive year.
“We have to replace a few key pieces from last season's final four team, which will be difficult to do,” Smith said. “However, the core of our lineup returns, along with our pitchers. I like our chemistry so far, as well as our team speed.”
The Rangers open at home April 10, playing host to Westford Academy.
LEADING FROM THE MOUND
Despite being the only returning player to hit over .300 last year, Julia Malowitz’s pitching will be key for Central Catholic, which reached the Division 1 Elite Eight while going 15-7 last year.
An E-T All-Star as a sophomore, Malowitz tied graduated Hayley Rapaglia for the team lead with a .417 batting average while leading the area with 13 pitching victories. She posted a 2.50 ERA
“We have been a young team for a couple of years now, but our girls have gained valuable experience playing in the MVC and competing in the state tournament,” Central coach Stacy Ciccolo said. “The majority of our team is now sophomores and juniors and we are hopeful and excited about the season.”
The only returning senior is Ava Shea, who will be in the outfield with sophomores Bella Boyer and Amelia Ovalles. Junior Liv Boucher will man second and back up Malowitz on the mound. The other two returners are Katie Fox, a junior catcher/infielder, and Caitlin Milner, a sophomore third baseman.
“We are a small team so the girls have already come together,” Ciccolo said. “They are working hard and are close knit. There is plenty of competition for spots on the field and that should bring the best out of everyone.”
ANDOVER LOOKING IMPROVED
A year after winning only two of its 20 games, Andover looks to rebound with six starters and couple more key lettermen returning.
Leading the way will be senior catcher Maddie Parrish, a two-time captain, with fellow seniors Alyssa Sellinger, Katie O’Brien and Adelaide Weeden in the infield. Eliza Rousseau will play center while Kate Walsh will split her time between first and the outfield.
Senior lettermen Maggie Vives and Eliza O’Sullivan will be expected to step up in the outfield.
The senior leadership will be even more important as Quattrocchi will send freshman Molly Portschert to the mound in the Warriors’ April 10 opener against Peabody.
NEW ERA IN HAVERHILL
Hayley McCarthy takes over as the Haverhill skipper a year after the Hillies were 11-9 and reached the Round of 16 under Kara Melillo.
The first-year coach will look to five returning starters – each still an underclassman – to set the tone after the graduation loss of E-T All-Star pitcher Livvy DeCicco and honorable mention selection Riley Windle.
But McCarthy will have junior outfielder Sam Dion (.414, 20 runs, 20 RBI) and infielder Jamieson Pearl (20 runs, 14 RBI).
Junior infielder Sam Neal and sophomore outfielders Kaelyn Mazzaglia (.306) and Molly Tabb are the only other returning starters.
“We have low numbers this year, but the team is ready to work hard this spring,” McCarthy said. “There is excellent leadership in the returners, which will help us come together as a team.”
KNIGHTS MUST FILL HOLES
North Andover was the fourth MVC team among the state’s top Division 1 teams, finishing at 13-9 after a loss to Central Catholic in the Round of 16.
And the Knights will look to advance farther this year with junior pitcher/outfielder Brigid Gaffny leading the way with three other returning starters.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Gaffny led the Knights with a .435 batting average while driving in 24. She also was the team’s top pitcher, posting a 2.96 ERA with 111 strikeouts, which ranked second in the area.
The other returners are seniors Bridget Bernard, an infielder who hit .370, and outfielder Jessie Mangiameli (.432) and junior third baseman/catcher Jenna Roche (.392).
Lettermen Brianna Iglesias, Emily Rondeau, Emma Sicheri and Ella Mancuso can each play in the infield and outfield, allowing coach Caitlin Flanagan to mix and match.
“I have a lot of true utility players on the roster this year,” Flanagan said. “That gives us some real flexibility in terms of what we’re able to do to highlight players strengths. The challenges of the MVC every week prepare us better for the post season than any other conference.”
LANCERS MOVING FORWARD
Second-year Lawrence coach Nardi Lawrence will be looking for better things with seven returning starters back from a two-win squad.
Sophomore catcher/shortstop Mya German paced the offense last year, hitting .538. Others looking to follow up solid campaigns are senior pitcher/outfielder Gabby Setiawan (.296), junior third baseman Fada Rodriguez (.285) and sophomore first baseman/pitcher Yebri Castillo .278).
Other returning starters are senior outfielder Yaneirys Gonzalez, junior second baseman Angie Arreaga and junior outfielder Jailani Marquez.
“The experience gained last year should help my seven returning starters succeed this year,” Lawrence said. “Facing that level of competition on a daily basis, dealing with the ups and downs I believe made them stronger and it will show on the field.”
Senior shortstop/catcher Julie Rosario should be a nice addition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.