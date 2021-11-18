Andover's Charlotte Moulson (Division 1) and North Andover's Malia Amuan were named the swimming MVPs in the Merrimack Valley Conference. Central Catholic's Carlton Cronin and Methuen-Tewksbury's Jason Smith were named Coaches of the Year.
MVC SWIMMING
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Charlotte Moulson, Amelia Barron, Claire Neilly, Maya Flatley; BILLERICA: Craig Fiorino, Gabriel Flores; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Madison McAloon, Julia Netishen; CHELMSFORD: Neva Sa, Marissa Aldayaa, Abby Rice; HAVERHILL: Caily Simard, Jackie Story, Carli Quinlan, Kenzie Hillsgrove; METHUEN-TEWKSBURY: Carter DeLano, Caleb Canavan, Lex Flores, Cory Boisselle; NORTH ANDOVER: Malia Amuan, Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman Vallala
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Rachel Cordio, Maggie McGlynn, Alexandra Zetea; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Madison Dion, Elizabeth Benz, Julia Paradis; HAVERHILL: Kailyn Aquino, Sophia Lundgren, Sophia Caruso; METHUEN-TEWKSBURY: Callie DeLano, Katie Lefebvre, Anna Bolduc, Johnathan Phan, Matthew Jo; NORTH ANDOVER: Allie Shea, Skyler Holland, Anya Buyea
LEAGUE HONORS
MVPs: Charlotte Moulson, Andover, Division 1; Malia Amuan, North Andover, Division 2
Coach of Year: Carlton Cronin, Central, Division 1; Jason Smith, Methuen-Tewksbury, Division 2
League champs: Andover, Division 1; Methuen-Tewksbury, Division 2
Sportsmanship: Lowell, Methuen-Tewksbury
