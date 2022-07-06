The Merrimack Valley Conference boys and girls tennis postseason awards were announced by the coaches recently.
On the girls side, Andover High’s Jennie Wang took home the Division 1 Player of the Year Award, and Notre Dame Academy’s Ainsley Flood earned the honor in Division 2.
Andover’s Alan Hibino was the Division 1 Coach of the Year, and Billerica’s Gayle MacLennan won the award in Division 2.
Lawrence High’s Jadelyn Him earned the conference Sportsmanship Award.
Andover and Methuen were the league champs in each division.
For the boys, Central Catholic’s Zach Channen was named Player of the Year. Haverhill High coach Zach Eldridge was honored as the Coach of the Year in the league.
The Jason Crago Sportsmanship Award was given to Tewksbury’s Win Bo, while Lawrence High’s Harlan Tonn won the Joe Celia Sportsmanship Award.
Andover and Haverhill won the boys league titles.
Here’s a look at the honorees:
Boys All Conference First Team
Zach Channen, Central, first singles; Jose Martinez, Lawrence, first singles; Akarsh Janarthanan, Andover, second singles; Peter Down, Andover, third singles; Abhay Yajurvedi and Nick Narina, Andover, first doubles; Nate Gellman and Conor Rea, Andover, second doubles.
Boys All Conference Second Team
Division 1
Ben Polonsky, North Andover, first singles; Andrei Giurgiu, Andover, first singles; Arnav Lele, Central, second singles; Luke Ramos, North Andover, third singles; Ben Abbott and Matt Morrissey, North Andover, first doubles; Chris Naroian and Robbie Winfield, North Andover, second doubles.
Division 2
Justin Tran, Haverhill, first singles; Charles Rastaukas, Haverhill, second singles; Dawson Burke, Methuen, third singles; Michael Kmenta and Luke Helps, Haverhill, first doubles; Jackson Morin and Aiden Champsi, Haverhill, second doubles.
Girls All Conference First Team
Jennie Wang, Andover, first singles; Kritika Roy, North Andover, first singles; Rachel Chen, Andover, second singles; Mia Thomas, Andover, third singles; Eva McKone and Sonika Chaudhary, Andover, first doubles; Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim, Andover, second doubles
Girls All Conference Second Team
Division 1
Megan Washburn, Central, first singles; Jamie Garber, Chelmsford, second singles; Kaya Asmar, Central, third singles; Emily Magnant and Erin McNulty, Chelmsford, first doubles; Amiyah Milona and Keya Upadhyay, Chelmsford, second doubles.
Division 2
Marie-Maxine Metivier, Methuen, first singles; Breena Lawrence, Methuen, first singles; Meredith Amirian, Haverhill, second singles; Samantha Pfeil, Methuen, third singles; Lillian Elmstrom and Chloe McDermott, Billerica; Ava Duffy and Sarah Petisce, Methuen, second doubles.
