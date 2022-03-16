A slew of local athletes were honored as the Merrimack Valley Conference announced its all-conference and all-star teams for boys and girls track.
Surprisingly the league doesn’t name MVPs but Coaches of the Year included Central Catholic’s Shawn Dumas (MVC Division 1 girls) and rookie North Andover coach Jason Guarente (MVC Division 1 boys).
MVC BOYS TRACK
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Neil Chowdhury, 600; Colin Kirn, 1,000; BILLERICA: Kadyn Kabuga, mile; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Aden Pemble, 300; Benjamin Faletra, Ethan Pater, Patrick Walsh all 4x400; DRACUT: Reid Dubois, 55; Eythan Luxene, 300; Nathan Mugford, 55; Adlai Soucy, 600; HAVERHILL: Ephraim Mugwanya, high jump; Drew Roberts, 600; Nataenel Vigo Catala, 300; Tyler Carroll and Ricardo Galloway, 4x400; LAWRENCE: Jordany Volquez, hurdles; LOWELL: Jarlen Arango, 2-mile; Matt Morneau, 1,000; David Vandi, 1,000; Alex Wahpo, 4x800; METHUEN: Michael Soucy, 600; Andrew Wannaphong, long jump; NORTH ANDOVER: Ryan Connolly, mile; Nathan Jacques, hurdles; Ronan McGarry, 1,000; Alexander Niejadlik, hurdles; Camden Reiland, mile; Nate Williams, shot put; Cole Giles, 4x800; TEWKSBURY: Alex Arbogast, 55
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Michael Brown, 4x800; Matt Serrano, 2-mile; Steven Tcheouafi, long jump; D.J. Walsh, 4x800; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Ryan Cloutier, Brendan Ferris, Thomas Grimes and Justice McGrail, 4x200; Ryan Hebert, shot put; Kaiden Nobrega, 300; Jahaziel Polanco, hurdles; LAWRENCE: Ezequiel Alvarez, 2-mile; METHUEN: Freddy Coleman, mile; NORTH ANDOVER: James Allard, Soham Nath and Owen Phelan, 4x400; Derek Ellsey, David Muir and Wyatt Sanchez, 4x200; Jack Determan, 600; Matthew McDevitt, 1,000
TOP HONORS
Coaches of Year: Jason Guarente, North Andover; Shaun Corum, Billerica
Sportsmanship: Central, Dracut
MVC GIRLS TRACK
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Molly Kiley, mile; Peyton Levental, 55; Jodi Parrott, hurdles; Haley Carver, Olivia Foster and Maddy Robertson, relays; BILLERICA: Emily Burdick, 600; Anna McElhinney, 1,000; Brianna Phelan, high jump; Julia Trainor, 300; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Katherine Ciesielski, 300; Macy Daigle, 600; Brooke Jankowski, long jump; Anya Neira, 4x400; Veralie Perrier, high jump; DRACUT: Ava Soucy, 55; LOWELL: Rebecca Cady, 300; Ronnie Jones, shot put; Morgan Bilodeau, Bridget Geary and Anneliese Nogueira, 4x200; NORTH ANDOVER: Jenna Bard, shot put; Rose Gordon, mile; Leyla Kvaternik, 1,000; Luna Prochazkova, 2-mile; Aisling Callahan and Catherine Roche, 4x800
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Abby Buckley, shot put; Aimee Lu, 600; Shayla Quill, hurdles; Ashley Sheldon, hurdles; Rose Tarbox, 4x400; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Janessa Duren, hurdles; Daniela DiNitto, Grace Lydon and Kate Reagan, 4x200; HAVERHILL: Brenna Corcoran, 600; Lauren Downer, Brynne LeCours and Sydney Vetts, 4x800; LAWRENCE: Tamara Nicholls, 300; METHUEN: Miana Caraballo, mile; Alyssa Rosano, 2-mile; NORTH ANDOVER: Gwendolyn Bruton, high jump; Casey Goland, hurdles; Nicole Kroon, 2-mile; Courtney O’Neil, shot put; Erika Wojcik, 600; Charlotte Martel and Olivia Siwicki, 4x400
TOP HONORS
Coaches of Year: Shawn Dumas, Central; Cullen Hagan, Billerica
Sportsmanship: Haverhill, Lowell, Chelmsford, Dracut
