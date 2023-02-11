Central Catholic sophomore Suuna Kalemera had a premonition heading into Friday’s Merrimack Valley Conference Championship.
He was ready to sweep the jumping events.
“It was something I had in my head from the beginning of the day, on the bus ride, and on the runway,” said Kalemera. “All I could think about was how I had to win, no other option.”
Win the Raiders sophomore did.
Kalemera won the long jump with a 21-7.75 and took the high jump with a 6-2 — two inches better than No. 2 — to lead the way at the MVC Championship at “The Track at New Balance” in Boston.
“I pushed as hard as I could to win these event, and hearing my marks was the best thing to happen to me,” said Kalemera. “I have to give much praise my God as I prayed and he delivered. Everything about this day was perfect.”
The performance was the latest accomplishment in what has already been a stellar career for the returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
“Suuna has been a clutch performer for us in just two years,” said Central coach Mike Leal. “He’s been a fierce competitor and hasn’t backed down from any challenge. Very impressive for such a young athlete.”
ANDOVER’S KILEY, KIRN TAKE 1,000
Best known as a long distance runner, Eagle-Tribune track All-Star and cross country MVP Molly Kiley of Andover decided to take on a different challenge on Friday.
“I usually don’t focus on distances as short as the 1,000,” said Kiley. “But I’ve started to really enjoy the faster distance this season. It meant a lot to see success outside of my comfort zone today!”
The experiment was a success, as Kiley won the 1,000-meter in 3:03.58, three seconds better than the runner-up.
Not to be outdone, fellow Andover High Eagle-Tribune All-Star Colin Kirn won the boys 1,000 in 2:29.99, just over five seconds better than No. 2.
“I’ve been looking to break 2:30 for a while now,” said Kirn. “It’s been my goal for a few years, as it’s our school record, so to run 2:29.99 is just as exciting as it is ironic. I really have to give a ton of credit to my teammates for pushing me, and our distance coach (Sue) Kiley has meant so much to me and been a part of my success. I’m super excited for the rest of the season and already looking forward to states and beyond!”
Added Molly Kiley: “I’m excited for the competition at states to hopefully improve on my 2-mile time, and help our girls 4x800 qualified for nationals. So I can’t wait for that!”
HEALTHY DUREN HELPS CENTRAL TO GIRLS CROWN
Injuries had slowed reigning Eagle-Tribune girls outdoor track MVP Janessa Duren for much of the winter. But she was back on top on Friday.
The Central Catholic senior won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.65.
“I’m finally finding my rhythm after battling a hamstring injury,” she said. “I feel like I’m peaking at the right time and my best races are ahead of me.”
Led by Duren’s finish, the Raiders won the team title with 87 points.
Another Raider taking an individual win win was Macy Daigle in the high jump (5-4).
“It was amazing (to win the team title),” said Duren. “We put a lot of work in as a team to position ourselves for a moment like this. I’m super proud of the girls and all their hard work, and I think today is a testament to that.”
METHUEN’S QUARM NEARS RECORD
Methuen freshman Lauren Quarm knew she had run a stellar 55-meter race on Friday. She didn’t know she had taken gold.
“She had no idea she had won the race until I told her!” said Ranger coach Brittany Caprio. “She just knew she ran a PR.”
Quarm ran to victory in the dash in 7.33.
“I was definitely in shock when I found out I won,” said Quarm. “I wasn’t going out expecting to win. I just wanted to run well. When it hit me, I was very happy.”
She is now just 0.09 off the school record run by former Eagle-Tribune All-Star and record-setter Wileshka Samuel.
“The best thing about Lauren is that she is consistently willing to learn,” said Carpio. “She is exceptionally coachable and is figuring out her own racing style. The potential that Lauren has is unmatched. She is truly unaware of how good she is and where this sport will taking her but she is really coming into her own.”
OTHER LOCAL VICTORIES
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Luna Prochazkova of North Andover won the girls 2-mile in 11:34.69.
“I really had to push myself towards the end,” said Prochazkova. “My goal going into the race was to win, so I was really happy with how I ran!” ....
North Andover won the boys team title with 81 points, led by the winning 3,200-meter relay (8:28.08) of Ryan Connolly, Camden Reiland, Cole Giles, Marc Conrad, Dylan Cote, Aiden Siwicki, Luke McGillivray and Luke Stad. ...
Haverhill earned victories from Brenna Corcoran in the girls 600 (1:39.05) and Nataenel Vigo catala in the boys 300 (35.30). ...
Andover’s Neil Chowdhury won the 600 (1:22.75) and Jack Gruenberg took the shot put 48-1.
