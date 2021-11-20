201027_ET_CRU_METHUENvolleyball_6.jpg

Methuen junior Samantha Driend earned top honors from the MVC.

 Carl Russo/staff photo

Methuen’s Samantha Driend (Division 1) and Haverhill’s Kya Burdier (Division 2) were named the conference MVPs by the Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball coaches. Christin Augustini of North Andover was named Division 1 Coach of the Year.

MVC VOLLEYBALL

ALL-CONFERENCE

ANDOVER: Ava Sipley, Sr.; Marissa Kobelski, Jr.; BILLERICA: Stephanie Sardella, Sr.; Kailey Roche, Sr.; Abby Downs, Jr.; Jessica Maillet, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Kya Burdier, Sr.; Gabby Burdier, Frosh.; Emmerson Cerasuolo, Soph.; LOWELL: Ali Rivera, Sr.; METHUEN: Samantha Driend, Jr.; Carolina Rodriguez, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Nadine Abdat, Jr.; Christine Crateau, Sr.; Emma Bosco, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Carrina Barron, Jr.; Katie Cueva, Sr.; Maddie Cueva, Sr.

LOCAL ALL-STARS

ANDOVER: Sophia Pierce, Jr; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Kayleigh Holland, Sr.; Eva Coutu, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Summer Zaino, Sr.; Mia Ferrer Valdez, Soph.; LAWRENCE: Heidy Acevedo, Sr.; Ashley Nivar, Sr.; METHUEN: Kaitlyn Tierney, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Leah Warren, Sr.; Maeve Gaffny, Sr.

LEAGUE HONORS

MVPs: Samantha Driend, Methuen, Division 1; Kya Burdier, Haverhill, Division 2

Coach of Year: Christin Augustini, North Andover, Division 1; Brittney McGinness, Billerica, Division 2

Sportsmanship: Dracut

