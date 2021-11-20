Methuen’s Samantha Driend (Division 1) and Haverhill’s Kya Burdier (Division 2) were named the conference MVPs by the Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball coaches. Christin Augustini of North Andover was named Division 1 Coach of the Year.
MVC VOLLEYBALL
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Ava Sipley, Sr.; Marissa Kobelski, Jr.; BILLERICA: Stephanie Sardella, Sr.; Kailey Roche, Sr.; Abby Downs, Jr.; Jessica Maillet, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Kya Burdier, Sr.; Gabby Burdier, Frosh.; Emmerson Cerasuolo, Soph.; LOWELL: Ali Rivera, Sr.; METHUEN: Samantha Driend, Jr.; Carolina Rodriguez, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Nadine Abdat, Jr.; Christine Crateau, Sr.; Emma Bosco, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Carrina Barron, Jr.; Katie Cueva, Sr.; Maddie Cueva, Sr.
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Sophia Pierce, Jr; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Kayleigh Holland, Sr.; Eva Coutu, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Summer Zaino, Sr.; Mia Ferrer Valdez, Soph.; LAWRENCE: Heidy Acevedo, Sr.; Ashley Nivar, Sr.; METHUEN: Kaitlyn Tierney, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Leah Warren, Sr.; Maeve Gaffny, Sr.
LEAGUE HONORS
Coach of Year: Christin Augustini, North Andover, Division 1; Brittney McGinness, Billerica, Division 2
Sportsmanship: Dracut
