With program history on their side and a quality roster available, the Haverhill girls once again will factor into the Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball title chase. And if a recent practice was an indication, the Hillies will have a lot of fun contending.
“We try to keep it positive and fun every day,” senior tri-captain Morgan Flaherty said. “But we also try to keep it serious and make sure we’re getting things done. I think it works. Last year, we had a successful season, and this year, I think we’ll be successful too.”
Flaherty and the Hillies have had much success of late, going 30-3 the past two seasons, including an 11-0 mark in the 2021 spring season and 19-3 last fall when they reached the Division 1 Final Four.
Although six players with extensive experience return, Flaherty is the lone senior.
“We had a good mix last year in the starting lineup between (three) seniors, juniors and sophomores,” said head coach Vincent Pettis, who has won 63 of 74 matches in his four years. “We’re a little junior heavy this year, which is not a bad thing.”
This year’s underclassmen are battle-tested and include returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Emme Cerasuolo, a junior setter, and Gabby Burdier, a sophomore libero and younger sister of previous Hillie stars and Eagle-Tribune MVPs Jada (2021 spring) and Kya (last fall).
“The dynamic is a little different,” said junior tri-captain Taylor Lewis, who along with Cerasuolo played beach and grass tournaments this summer. “This year, a lot of us are friends. So, that brings us closer as teammates. We’re all learning each other’s skills and how to work together to go for the same goals.”
Juniors Sydney Riley, a middle hitter, and E-T All-Star honorable mention selection Mia Ferrer Valdez, an outside hitter/setter, fill out the starting group. Backing up the starting lineup are senior Haley Phillips and a group of five juniors eager to see action.
“Each year, we’ve (graduated) a couple (players),” Pettis said. “We haven’t had a big class yet. This junior class might be our first big class of all the kids being in the same group.”
The Hillies open the season Thursday, traveling to Lincoln-Sudbury, a team they knocked out in a five-set quarterfinal match last year.
“I think the last couple years we’ve lost a couple (graduated) kids and they’ve worried about how good we were going to be,” Pettis said. “And it always comes down to how well we gel early on. There are some good pieces here … I think we’re going to be fine.”
Conference ready
Although the Hillies once again should be among the conference favorites, the MVC always is a tough place to contend. Five teams were among the top 17 in the Division 1 power rankings last year. While Haverhill entered tournament play as the No. 2 seed, North Andover was third, Andover seventh, Methuen 15th and Lowell 17th.
“I think it’s going to be better this year,” Pettis said. “Last year, I think a lot of teams were junior heavy and this is going to be their senior year. I see the league improving this year.”
His peers also think the conference is only getting better.
“I think the MVC will be strong again they year” North Andover coach Christin Augustini said. “And with the MIAA power rankings, MVC teams will continue to be highly ranked in all divisions based on our overall strength of schedules and opponents.”
Knights look for more
Augustini hopes her second year as North Andover’s head coach goes at least as well as her rookie campaign.
The Scarlet Knights went 18-3 and reached the state quarterfinals before losing to Newton North -- which also defeated Haverhill in the ensuing round -- earning Augustini MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year honors.
Among the three starters he welcomes back is Nadine Abdat, an E-T All-Star and Bryant University commit.
“Nadine Abdat is our offensive workhorse out of the middle, and is a huge presence at the net defensively,” Augustini said.
Seniors Anna Wong, a setter, and libero Sadie Salafia are the other returning starters.
“Wong’s energy and court awareness are some of the highest in our conference,” Augustini said. “She plays aggressive and smart all the time.
Four other letter winners return, including senior outside hitter Jaylynn DesRochers.
“She has really stepped up her level of play and consistency on the outside,” Augustini said. “I’m super excited to see what she does this fall.”
Ranger optimism
Matt Twomey has a lot to look forward to in his 18th year at Methuen. After all, the Rangers went 12-9 last season, reaching the round of 32, and he has 10 quality letter-winners returning.
“We expect to be tough this year,” said Twomey, who is 217-128 with Methuen. “We have a strong senior class that is looking to leave its mark and move farther in the tournament that we did last year.”
Confidence should be high with seniors Samantha Driend and Carolina Rodriguez back.
Driend, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, was the MVC Division 1 Player of the Year and an E-T All-Star, while Rodriguez, a libero, was an E-T All-Star Honorable Mention.
Driend had 428 kills, 170 digs and 64 aces last year and needs 300 more kills to reach 1,000 on her career. This summer, she teamed up with younger sister Kathryn, a freshman who joins this year’s Ranger squad, and Rodriguez to play for the North East Bay State team that went 14-0.
Other returners include seniors Michaela Henrick, Ella Barron, Ella Barletta and Hailey DHont.
Change at Andover
One year after going 14-7 and reaching the Round of 32 in Jane Bergin’s eighth year leading the program, the Warriors welcome a new coach in Dan Young. He previously served as Salem (N.H.) High head coach, earning Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year honors in 2006 and 2011. He served as an assistant for the Andover boys team in the spring.
A solid corps of five returning starters, including three Eagle-Tribune All-Star honorable mentions, expects to get Young off on solid footing.
Seniors Marissa Kobelski, a middle hitter, and setter Sophia Pierce along with junior opposite hitter Adrie Waldienger will lead the charge. Seniors Sophia Miele, outside hitter, and Lila Sipley, a defensive specialist, also started last year,
“We have strong leadership from our senior class,” Young said. “With their leadership, we are optimistic that they will continue to guide develop and influence the younger players in our program and community.”
Second-year jump
Central Catholic struggled to a five-win season under a first-year coach, but Alana McNeil expects big improvement in her second season.
Eagle-Tribune honorable mention Eva Coutu, a senior libero, and Kathleen Smith, a senior middle hitter lead a group of four returning starters. Fellow senior outside hitters Herian Perez and Francheska Paulino also are back.
“We are looking to our captains Kathleen Smith and Eva Coutu for solid senior leadership on the court,” Young said. “Perez and Paulino will be a solid front-row presence.
Lancer lifeline
Hoping to bounce back from a three-win season, former powerhouse Lawrence looks to senior outside hitter Anyelis Hernandez to lead the way.
“Our team is depending on her not only as our captain but as an all-around player,” said Lawrence assistant coach Marleti Valdez, who also is the mother of Haverhill junior Mia Ferrer Valdez.
Hernandez will be supported by fellow returning starters Anyelis De La Cruz and Mya Rivera.
“Our goal is to grow our program this year after two hard years,” Valdez said. “We’re trying to bring back the motivation and love of the sport to our players.”
