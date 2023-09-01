It’s not every day that you take a trip to legendary vacation spot Nantucket.
Well, unless you're a member of the Andover High girls volleyball team, led by Coach Dan Young, who visited the island for a preseason matchup last week.
One year after finishing 17-5 and suffering a heartbreaking loss to Newton South in the Division 1 quarterfinals, Erin Workman and Adrie Waldinger are back as captains, looking to lead the Golden Warriors to even more success.
With one of the toughest schedules in the state ahead of them, Andover is looking to make its case as the best in the MVC once again. Here’s a look at the other area MVC squads:
HAVERHILL HOPES ARE HIGH
After reaching the Final Four in 2021, led by three-sport star Kya Burdier, Haverhill took a bit of a step back, losing to Andover in the 2022 round of 16.
Now returning most key players to a veteran team, Haverhill will look to dethrone the Warriors after moving up to MVC Division 1.
The transition of divisions means that the Hillies will take on Andover at least twice this season. Captains Sydney Riley, Gabby Burdier and Taylor Lewis will look to bring the Hillies back to where they were as underclassmen.
METHUEN STILL STRONG
Despite losing key pieces from the 2022 team, the Methuen will look to turn heads in the MVC once again. After finishing 19-3 last season, captains Ariana Baez and Sydney Chalupa are back and ready to lead a young squad as seniors.
“We expect to be tough this year,” said Methuen head coach Matthew Twomey. “We think we will have a pretty balanced attack and be able to spread the ball around more, but we will have to play solid team defense in order to win matches.”
NORTH ANDOVER STEPPING UP
Don’t let last season's 8-13 record fool you. North Andover is looking to make a rise in the MVC once again, returning a squad full of seniors, led by coach Christin Augustini.
“We return a bevy of seniors, and that veteran leadership is what we need,” said Augustini. “Despite the seniority, we have some young talent in our newcomers.”
Katherine Crateau and Ella Mancuso return as captains, looking to make the postseason.
CENTRAL RETURNS DEEP GROUP
Central Catholic is another squad that had a tough 2022, with a 3-15 record, but returns a strong group of upperclassmen, despite losing six impact players.
Senior captain Nicolette Licare -- also a lacrosse star -- led the Raiders last season with 257 assists, and is back for one last ride alongside classmates Abbey Dick and Abby Yfantopulos.
“This team has come in eager to get to work this season,” said coach Alana McNeil. “We have a group of upperclassmen looking to provide stability and experience on the court, with promising newcomers from the freshman class who will have a great impact on the season.”
Central graduate Heather Balduino (Class of 2006) joins the coaching staff, and will help out with the freshmen team.
LANCERS LOOK TO REBUILD
Marino Valdez has been coaching volleyball since the 1990s in the Dominican Republic and is back at the helm of the Lancers program. His daughter, Marleti, is his right hand assistant, and they both look to bring Lawrence back to the glory days of the program.
“After a tough season last year, our team is excited to return,” the duo said. “We have high hopes, and are working hard to make a difference this year.”
Nileyshka Rigaul has been in the varsity program since her freshman year and has been named a captain looking to rebuild a young group.
