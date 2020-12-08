Per the MIAA, here are the Gymnastics Specific Modifications
General Information
-- All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet as they enter the facility. Staggered arrival of teams is recommended. Once in the facility, hands must be washed, or hand sanitizer used.
-- If an athlete chooses to wear a mask during competition, there will be no deduction for improper uniform.
-- There will be no physical contact at any time during the meet. Gestures of sportsmanship must be verbal only.
-- The guidelines/modifications presented in this document are to be adhered to for both practices and competitions.
Event Management and Warm-up
To lessen the exchange of paperwork, it is suggested that school ADs contact officials prior to the meet to obtain any information they may need for accounting/payments purposes.
-- Athletes must come dressed for competition, use of locker rooms will be for restrooms only with a limit of one person at a time.
-- Athletes will supply their own water bottles, grips, and chalk. Community chalk buckets/trays will not be available. Athletes are reminded to wash or sanitize hands after using chalk, prior to putting their masks back on.
-- All personal belongings must be kept in a designated area.
-- Open warm-up/stretch must be socially distanced by a minimum of 6 feet from other teams.
-- Equipment must be cleaned/sanitized between warm-up and competition and/or between teams in the “warm-up, compete” model
Meet Protocol
-- Schools may opt for remote meets; all guidelines and modifications will remain in place.
-- Competitions will be dual meets only.
-- No JV routines.
-- Teams will go directly to their first event for announcements and the playing of the National Anthem.
-- There will be no march-in by the teams. It is recommended that meets use the “warm-up, compete” model for competitions.
-- Masks must be worn by non-competing athletes and all meet personnel including coaches, judges, medical staff, runners/flashers and scorers. Competing athletes may remove masks only while performing on the apparatus.
-- Non-competing athletes must be in a designated area not near competing athletes and judges that are socially distanced by at least 6 feet.
-- Judges must be at least 6 feet from events, athletes/crowd. Judges workstations will be cleaned in between events.
-- Runners/scorers flashers must remain at least 6 feet away from judges/events and will remain with the same judges throughout the competition.
-- There must be a designated waiting area, socially distanced, for athletes waiting to compete.
-- Each team must have all floor music on a device and managed by only one coach/athlete (per team).
-- Athletes must be sanitizing hands prior to and after competing on an event. Equipment must be cleaned/sanitized at the completion of the rotation, prior to another team using the apparatus. Be aware of drying time of cleaning products so that there is no hazard to the participants.
