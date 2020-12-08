Per the MIAA, here are the Alpine Ski Specific Modifications
When scheduling meets, leagues and/or schools are responsible for becoming familiar with and abiding by all Covid-19 regulations and protocols put into place by the host site.
General Requirements
-- Masks or gaiters must be worn at all times.
-- All social distancing protocols must be followed (6 feet between athletes)
-- Spectator attendance will follow EEA guidelines with consideration for venue, school, and league policies.
-- The course may be previewed before the start of the event.
Pre-Practice/ Pre-Contest
-- Practice Pods
o Workouts should be conducted in pods of students, with the same 5-10 students always working out together.
-- Personnel
o Only essential personnel are permitted on the practice area and competition area each day (i.e. athletes, coaches, medical personnel/athletic trainer, officials, and timers).
o All others (managers, photographers, media, spectators, etc.…) are considered non-essential personnel and are not to be in the starting area, finish line or practice area.
Event Protocols
-- Arrival
o Schools will arrive to the host site in staggered manner
o Competitors must arrive dressed and equipment must be ready for competition.
-- Warming Area
o The skier’s method of transportation will become their warming area
-- Warm-Up Areas
o Designated warm up areas must be provided for each team to ensure social distancing before the meet.
-- Start Line
o Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained at all times.
-- Finish Line
o The host site and host school will determine the best way to complete scoring, keeping social distancing in mind.
o Consideration should be given to providing additional volunteers near the finish line to help disperse athletes who have just completed their race.
o Skiers must leave immediately following their finish.
