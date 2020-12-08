Skiing

CARL RUSSO/staff photo.

Last winter, North Andover's Mackenzie Guthrie approaches the finish line at Bradford Ski Area during a meet with Andover, Haverhill and North Andover in the North Shore Ski League.

 Carl Russo

Per the MIAA, here are the Alpine Ski Specific Modifications

When scheduling meets, leagues and/or schools are responsible for becoming familiar with and abiding by all Covid-19 regulations and protocols put into place by the host site.

General Requirements

-- Masks or gaiters must be worn at all times.

-- All social distancing protocols must be followed (6 feet between athletes)

-- Spectator attendance will follow EEA guidelines with consideration for venue, school, and league policies.

-- The course may be previewed before the start of the event.

Alpine Ski Specific Modifications

Pre-Practice/ Pre-Contest

-- Practice Pods

o Workouts should be conducted in pods of students, with the same 5-10 students always working out together.

-- Personnel

o Only essential personnel are permitted on the practice area and competition area each day (i.e. athletes, coaches, medical personnel/athletic trainer, officials, and timers).

o All others (managers, photographers, media, spectators, etc.…) are considered non-essential personnel and are not to be in the starting area, finish line or practice area.

Event Protocols

-- Arrival

o Schools will arrive to the host site in staggered manner

o Competitors must arrive dressed and equipment must be ready for competition.

-- Warming Area

o The skier’s method of transportation will become their warming area

-- Warm-Up Areas

o Designated warm up areas must be provided for each team to ensure social distancing before the meet.

-- Start Line

o Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained at all times.

-- Finish Line

o The host site and host school will determine the best way to complete scoring, keeping social distancing in mind.

o Consideration should be given to providing additional volunteers near the finish line to help disperse athletes who have just completed their race.

o Skiers must leave immediately following their finish.

