These are MIAA guidelines for athletes, coaches and team personnel during the winter sports season:
No locker rooms
Locker rooms and changing areas must remain closed per EEA Guidance (EEA Guidance Page 11), except for toilet facilities
Benches
No benches should be used during practice except for ice hockey where facility design has permanent seating. Players’ personal items should be separated as referenced below, at least 6 feet apart. Benches should be permitted only during games with 6 feet of distancing required between participants. Athletes and coaches should maintain the same seat for the duration of the game whenever possible.
Playing Surface Access
Only essential personnel are permitted on the practice/competition field. These are defined as athletes, coaches, medical personnel/athletic trainers, and officials (competition). All others (i.e. managers, photographers, media, etc.) are considered non-essential personnel and are not to be on the field of play.
Personal Items
It is recommended that each athlete bring their own gym bag for personal items (see gym bag information below). All personal items should remain in the gym bag when not in use. Gym bags should be placed in a predetermined area 6 feet apart for the duration of practice.
Huddles
Social distancing (6 feet between individuals) must be maintained, and face coverings utilized at all times. Communicating with smaller groups is preferred. Huddles may not occur in locker rooms.
Team Handshakes
Athletes shall NOT exchange handshakes before, during or following practices and competitions. Some MIAA sport specific modifications suggest sportsmanship recognition practices which replace handshakes.
Travel
Student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and any others associated with the athletic program (if not from the same household) are required to wear face coverings during travel to and from game locations. This is particularly important for car pool and bus situations.
Practice and Game Protocols
Masks/Face Coverings
Athletes are required to wear cloth face coverings/masks per EEA guidelines, including covering both the nose and mouth at all times. Gaiters are acceptable, if permitted by local/school policy.
Masks with valves or filters are not permitted.
Most effective fabrics for cloth masks are:
-- Tightly woven fabrics, such as cotton and cotton blends
-- Breathable
-- Two or three layers
-- Less effective fabrics for cloth masks are:
Loosely woven fabrics, such as loose knit fabrics
Difficult to breathe through (like plastic or leather)
Mask breaks may be taken for drinking, and when needed for breathing comfort. Mask breaks may only be taken when greater than 6 feet of distance can be maintained from all others.
All athletes, especially those that use mouthpieces, should prepare to have extra face coverings available. Athletes who have their masks become damp should change regularly. Masks should be exchanged when damp or soiled.
Caution should be exercised when replacing a mask if hands are soiled or dirty.
All individuals unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability must provide a medical note to the school administrator/designee excusing the player from wearing a mask. This note must always be in the possession of the head coach and available to the opposing head coach and/or game officials upon request. The head coach is the only participant that can submit documented permission of “non-mask” participation. Student-athletes cannot discuss or present non-mask permission to an official. It is recommended that athletic directors work to advise officials’ assignors in advance of a contest if their teams have non-mask participants.
It is the responsibility of the head coach to monitor and ensure that all players are wearing face coverings. Game administrators, home athletic director, or other designee may also assist in monitoring this.
Coaches and officials are also required to wear face coverings. Spectators, workers, and others are also required to wear face coverings and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines (6 feet between individuals).
Player habits
Coaches should work to break old habits and create new ones to minimize the spread of the virus. Spitting, nose clearing on the field, licking fingers, and spitting on gloves during practices and competitions is not permitted. The habit of minimizing any touching of the face and covering the cough should be practiced.
Given that indoor conditions and ventilation/airflow impact the playing of indoor sports, it is recommended that indoor participants and all in attendance work to refrain from active yelling due to the increased opportunity for droplet transmission. Coaches and game administrators are encouraged to monitor this and remind participants to eliminate any unnecessary shouting.
Interaction with Officials
Coaches must follow social distancing guidelines (6 feet between individuals) when interacting with an official or any other individual. Conversations can occur at a distance. Athletes should not approach a referee closer than 6 feet at any time.
Hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes – Athletes, coaches, and officials are encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol) and/or sanitizing wipes and use them frequently – including prior to taking the field and upon return to the sideline. Additionally, it is emphasized to avoid touching the face throughout practice and competition.
Ventilation should be optimized: EEA Guidance Page 14
Pre-Game Introductions and Preparation
If pre-game meetings are necessary, they should be held with limited team representation – a single coach, single captain, etc. At the pregame meeting, all participants are required to wear face coverings and to socially distance from all participants.
If a school chooses to do introductions, players will take their position on the field prior to being introduced. Introductions are suggested to be limited or eliminated to decrease time of athletes on the competition field.
The National Anthem may be played before competition. Appropriate social distancing (6 feet between individuals) must be maintained by teams and all personnel during the National Anthem. Singing the National Anthem indoors should not be permitted.
Indoor musical performances at interscholastic athletic events are not are permitted.
No Ball Retrievers
Ball retrievers for any sport ARE NOT permitted. See sport specific modifications for extra ball placement procedures.
Post-Game Procedures
Refer to Team Handshakes in this guidance. Recognition of the other team, coaches and/or officials should be done from a distance greater than 6 feet and should not delay departure from the competition venue. Teams and groups of players should maintain social distancing (6 feet between individuals) and/or staggering departure times at the conclusion of the contest.
General Equipment
There should be no shared athletic equipment unless required by the sport rules, i.e. – one basketball is used during competition and must be used by all players. Individual sport modifications should be followed for planned and periodic disinfecting. Any equipment that is used for practice should be cleaned and disinfected prior to and immediately following practice.
Only one individual should handle the set-up and break-down of equipment on any given day (i.e. goals, cones, etc.).
Balls – For moderate and high-risk sports - Each player should bring their own ball or use the same school-issued ball during practice. Skill training, conditioning, agility, etc. can be done with the one player/one ball concept.
Balls must be sanitized before and after each practice/game. Sport specific modifications also list other ball cleaning practices during competition.
Personal Items – Shoes, clothing, towels, and other personal items must not be shared among athletes. Any items that are not currently being worn/used should be stored inside a personal gym bag. Gym bags should be placed in a predetermined area 6 feet apart for the duration of practice/competition.
Hydration
All students must bring their own water bottle. Water bottles cannot be shared. Student-athletes should bring enough water for the entire game.
Bench water may be provided by the facility host, but the visiting team/participants should supply their own coolers unless agreed upon by the facility host. If used, water coolers shall be sanitized prior to use and frequently during the contest and disposable one-time-use cups shall be utilized.
Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should NOT be utilized. If water coolers or other large volume water container is utilized, it can only be accessed by a “designated” refill person with proper PPE.
Water fountains are to be used as refill stations ONLY.
