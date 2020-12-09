Per the MIAA, here are the Swimming & Diving Specific Modifications
All current EEA, MIAA and DESE guidance pertaining to the sport of swimming and diving will be adhered to throughout the Winter 2020-21 season. Any state Mandated Safety Standards for Public and Semi-Public Pools will be incorporated into individual swimming and diving team practices and dual meet planning. Local Boards of Health and individual facilities may impose additional standards as well as restrictions and will be the final authority for onsite usage rules for team practices/meets.
Guidelines & Best Practices for High School Dual Meets
-- Only dual meet in person competition will be permitted.
-- The host team will be required to contact the visiting school at least 48 hours in advance of the meet to review any facility restrictions in terms the number of athletes who can compete, warm up protocols, availability of locker rooms as well as the amount of time available to conduct the meet.
-- Masks will be worn by all coaches, officials, timers, table workers, athletes when not competing/warming up.
-- Swimmers can un-mask as they step onto the starting block. Masks will be placed in a plastic zip lock bag and will be available at the point of exit after they race.
-- Hand sanitizer must be provided at the scorer’s table.
-- Various procedures, rules and disqualification notices require interaction between officials, coaches, and athletes. Alternative methods of communication can include utilization of electronic whistles, PA system, hand signals and/or written communication.
-- Virtual meets will be allowed. Teams must compete either on the same day or within 1 day of each other.
General Requirements
-- Team Seating and Lane Selection
o Teams will sit on opposite sides of the pool whenever possible and remain in
this area throughout the meet.
o The visiting team will have a choice of either lanes 1 – 3 or 4 – 6 for competition. (Note this is a change from the traditional even/odd lane selection for competition.)
-- Spacing for Officials
o 6 foot spacing is recommended to allow officials to work both sides of the pool during a meet.
-- Warm-ups
o Depending on the time available and number of swimmers allowed per lane, teams may have to adjust within the normal warm–up period to accommodate as many athletes as possible (i.e. 2 – 15 min., 3 – 10 min. 4 – 7min. blocks etc.)
-- Warm Down
o At the conclusion of each race all swimmers (including anchor leg of relays) must swim to the other end of the pool and exit from this location. This will supplement warm-ups and eliminate any additional congestion in the starting area while times are being collected and preparations for the next race are underway.
o Swimmers participating on the first three legs of relays will depart the starting area immediately after finishing.
-- Submission of Entries NFHS 5 – 2
o To minimize multiple handling of paper entries and/or if electronic entries are not feasible, alternative submission methods must be designed to reduce face to face interactions.
o One method will be to submit all entries on a single sheet of paper to the scorer’s table at the start of the meet with the understanding that a change can be made at any time prior to the long whistle signaling the start of an event.
o Where/how to/when entries are submitted should be a discussion item during the coaches’ phone conference and reviewed again in the pre-contest meeting with head coaches and an official.
-- Diving
o To streamline the meet, diving will be the first event per NFHS 5-2a with a 10-minute in water break provided where the event would normally be held.
o The number of exhibition divers expecting to compete should be discussed in the pre-meet coaches phone conversation and reviewed again in the pre-contest meeting with head coaches and an official.
-- During Races
o Athletes and team personnel must wear masks and remain on their respective side of the pool while all races are in progress.
o No cheering will be allowed on the pool deck.
-- Lap Counting
o Per NFHS 2–7 art.6 and 3–4 only one person per team is allowed behind the lane to serve as a counter for the 500 yd Freestyle event.
o Hand sanitizer will be provided, and each lap counter is required to clean their hands as well as wipe down their counting devices at the conclusion of the race.
-- Sportsmanship
o All post-race and post-meet handshakes/slaps/fist bumps have been eliminated.
Officials and Meet Admin Personnel
-- Pre-Meet Conference
o Officials will hold the required pre-meet conference with just one member of each coaching staff, and a separate pre-meet captains’ meeting with just one representative from each team.
-- End of Race Times
o At the conclusion of each race, timers will remain behind their respective lane, and one of the two meet officials will record the individual time, maintaining social distancing of 6 feet. The other official will check in with the scoring table after each event.
-- Relay Guidance
o All relay “take off” judging will be performed from the sides of the pool.
o Relay swimmers will be spaced 3–6’ apart from each other behind their respective lanes if possible. If this type of spacing is not possible, the other relay participants will remain on their respective sidelines until it is appropriate for them to move in and swim their respective relay “leg”.
o Swimmers competing on the first three relay legs will leave the starting area immediately after finishing.
o Only one relay grouping will be allowed in the area behind the blocks while relay events are being conducted.
-- Diving Guidance
o The diving event might also require alternative methods of submitting entries and movement of non-electronic information might be required.
o Recommendations would include 6 feet between individuals seated at the scorer’s table/desk.
o Creating a 6-foot space between judges and having at least one judge sit on the opposite side of the pool.
Post-Meet Responsibilities and Additional Information
-- All “high touch” surface areas must be cleaned at the conclusion of each meet to include but not limited to team benches, scorer’s table, pool ladders, diving board/handrails and starting blocks.
-- Activity organizers must ensure that individuals are not congregating in common areas or parking lots following practices or events.
-- If a team is unable to participate in the Winter 2020-21 season, they can send a request to their District Athletic Committee (DAC) to move to another season.
