The Merrimack Valley Conference wrestling coaches gathered to vote for their postseason award winners recently.

Four athletes – one in each grade – earned “Wrestler of the Year” awards.

Andover High freshman Yandel Morales and Central Catholic junior Nathan Blanchette, each of whom went on to win All-State titles, earned the honors, as did Chelmsford sophomore Thomas Brown and Tewksbury senior Jack Callahan.

Here’s a look at the rest of the award winners.

First Team All-Conference

106: Emmett Logan, Lowell, frosh.; Michael Morris, Haverhill, soph.

113: Shea Morris, Haverhill, frosh.; Jaxson Phachansiri, Lowell, sr.; Dom Gangi, Methuen, jr.

120: Jason Ballou, Andover, frosh.; Jackie Dehney, Central, sr.

132: Nick Spero, Central, sr.

138: Bob Hennessey, Chelmsford, sr.; Jack Donovan, Tewksbury, sr.

145: James Bohenko, Central, sr.; Vinny DeMaio, Methuen, frosh.

152: Jason Belkus, Central, sr.; Quin Foyle, Lowell, sr.

160: Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill, jr.

170: Jack Walsh, Chelmsford, sr.; Joe Bolduc, Methuen, jr.

195: Aiden Sherman, Chelmsford, sr.; Paxton Green, Tewksbury, jr.

220: Matt Harrold, Haverhill, frosh.

285: Josiris Gomez, Methuen, sr.

Second Team All-Conference

(area wrestlers only)

106: Cole Glynn, Central, soph.

120: Cale Wood Jr., Haverhill, soph.; Joe Tavares, Methuen, soph.

126: Nick Archambault, Andover, jr.; Anthony DeMaio, Methuen, frosh.; Kyle Rhoton, North Andover, jr.

132: Vincent Jimenez, soph.

138: Noah Beshara, Methuen, frosh.

145: Jayden Flanagan, Haverhill, jr.

160: Lucas Oliveira, Andover, sr.

170: Caden Chase, Central, frosh.

182: Will Sheehan, Andover, sr.; Shane Eason, Methuen, soph.

195: Jared Rao, Methuen, sr.; Colby Carbone, North Andover, sr.

220: Gabe Spanks, North Andover, jr.

285: Jason Osborne, Andover, sr.

Coaches of the Year

MVC1: Bill James, Methuen

MVC2: Steve Kasprzak, Tewksbury

Sportsmanship Awards

MVC1: Andover

MVC2: Tewksbury

