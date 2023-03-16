The Merrimack Valley Conference wrestling coaches gathered to vote for their postseason award winners recently.
Four athletes – one in each grade – earned “Wrestler of the Year” awards.
Andover High freshman Yandel Morales and Central Catholic junior Nathan Blanchette, each of whom went on to win All-State titles, earned the honors, as did Chelmsford sophomore Thomas Brown and Tewksbury senior Jack Callahan.
Here’s a look at the rest of the award winners.
First Team All-Conference
106: Emmett Logan, Lowell, frosh.; Michael Morris, Haverhill, soph.
113: Shea Morris, Haverhill, frosh.; Jaxson Phachansiri, Lowell, sr.; Dom Gangi, Methuen, jr.
120: Jason Ballou, Andover, frosh.; Jackie Dehney, Central, sr.
132: Nick Spero, Central, sr.
138: Bob Hennessey, Chelmsford, sr.; Jack Donovan, Tewksbury, sr.
145: James Bohenko, Central, sr.; Vinny DeMaio, Methuen, frosh.
152: Jason Belkus, Central, sr.; Quin Foyle, Lowell, sr.
160: Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill, jr.
170: Jack Walsh, Chelmsford, sr.; Joe Bolduc, Methuen, jr.
195: Aiden Sherman, Chelmsford, sr.; Paxton Green, Tewksbury, jr.
220: Matt Harrold, Haverhill, frosh.
285: Josiris Gomez, Methuen, sr.
Second Team All-Conference
(area wrestlers only)
106: Cole Glynn, Central, soph.
120: Cale Wood Jr., Haverhill, soph.; Joe Tavares, Methuen, soph.
126: Nick Archambault, Andover, jr.; Anthony DeMaio, Methuen, frosh.; Kyle Rhoton, North Andover, jr.
132: Vincent Jimenez, soph.
138: Noah Beshara, Methuen, frosh.
145: Jayden Flanagan, Haverhill, jr.
160: Lucas Oliveira, Andover, sr.
170: Caden Chase, Central, frosh.
182: Will Sheehan, Andover, sr.; Shane Eason, Methuen, soph.
195: Jared Rao, Methuen, sr.; Colby Carbone, North Andover, sr.
220: Gabe Spanks, North Andover, jr.
285: Jason Osborne, Andover, sr.
Coaches of the Year
MVC1: Bill James, Methuen
MVC2: Steve Kasprzak, Tewksbury
Sportsmanship Awards
MVC1: Andover
MVC2: Tewksbury
