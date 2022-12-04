Brent Nicolosi might be a move or two behind, getting a bit of a late start to his junior wrestling campaign at Haverhill High.
Understanding how he’s attacked the previous two seasons, it’s not going to matter.
Powered by a will and need to be at the top of the podium in the New England Championships, Nicolosi remains amped up in 2022-23.
“I just want to win states, New Englands and nationals, just keep pushing,” said Nicolosi, who was slowed recently by an illness that kept him off the mat for a month.
“There’s work to do.”
Nicolosi, 70-3 over two years with only one of those defeats coming in-state, will bump up a pair of weight classes to 160 this winter.
“I’ve grown a little bit, and that’s where I’m comfortable,” said the two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Srar. “It’s going to be a very tough class, a lot of tough matches, so I will have to be ready.”
Nicolosi says something special could be brewing with the Hillies this winter on the mat, and his coach, Tim Lawlor, definitely agrees.
“We should be one of the top three teams in the state,” said Lawlor. “We’re young but experienced. These guys wrestle all year-round.”
A pair of sophomores, CJ Wood and Michael Morris placed at all-states a year ago. Morris’ younger brother Shea is a freshman with some serious promise, too.
Those three are expected to wreak a little havoc at the three lowest weight classes.
“I can see all three placing in February,” said Lawlor.
Another freshman, Matt Harrold, should hit the mat running at 220. He placed in the eighth-grade nationals at Tulsa last spring.
“Our team is really strong. A lot of the team has been training hard in the offseason. I think we’re going to be really tough,” said Nicolosi, whose work at Smitty’s Barn in Plaistow has resulted in at least one big addition to his repertoire. “I just wanted to add more experience and probably wanted to be better on my feet. I definitely got better on my feet.”
RAIDERS READY AGAIN
While the other five area combatants in the MVC are clearly massed in a regional youth mat movement, Central Catholic, the six-time defending conference champion, is riding in high gear, both on the boys and girls side of things.
“We had our biggest turnout as far as numbers since 2013. Our depth will make us very competitive in dual meets,” said coach Jamie Durkin, who takes a 114-8 career record into 2023 after a 17-1 campaign in 2022.
Eagle-Tribune Wrestling MVP Nate Blanchette looks to defend the New England title he won last year as a sophomore.
State placers Jackie Dehney, James Bohenko and Nick Spero all return for the Raiders. All three are Raider captains this winter.
The Raiders did take a bit of a hit in the transfer game, losing Eagle-Tribune All-Star Brandon D’Agostino and state placer Quinton Delorey, but help in the former of a pair of Methuen High starters from a year ago – Isaiah Santiago and Caden Chase – has arrived.
The Central girls took second in the state a year ago and return the entire lineup, headed by state champ Ashley Dehney and runner-up Sima Wambuzi. Newcomer Katherine Fox will be a Raider to watch.
AROUND THE REGION
As an eighth grader, Yandel Morales gave Andover fans plenty of hope for the future, while making a name for himself in the present.
Morales took second in Division 1 states and then grabbed third at All-States. He won’t be the only Warrior underclassman making noise this winter.
“We graduated a lot. We’re probably going to have eight freshmen and sophomores in our starting lineup,” said Michael Bolduc, who went out and added Timberlane Regional and top teams from Rhode Island and Maine to his non-league schedule this time around.
“Our schedule is a monster, so it will be interesting. We’ve got some growing to do.”
Quad captains Lucas Oliveira, Will Sheehan, Jason Osborne and Nick Archambault provide the leadership as the youngsters earn their stripes. …
The youth movement at Methuen continues as the Rangers went 23-4-1 a year ago and placed third in Division 1 North.
“We were a young team last year, and we still did pretty well,” said Methuen coach Bill James. “We have 60 in the room right now. We’ll see what sticks.”
As an eighth-grader on varsity last year, Vinnie DeMaio was a Division 1 state runner-up, so plenty is expected of him, now that he’s arrived at the high school. Senior Jared Rao was a sectional runner-up, and Joe Bolduc placed there. …
Captains Colby Carbone, Brenden Garcia and Kaleb Rhoton will anchor a North Andover team that has added 25 newcomers to the mat mix this winter.
“Our seniors and juniors are incredible leaders and that’s why we have one of the biggest team we’ve had in 5-6 years,” said Knights coach Larry Coughlin.
In all, seven Division 2 sectional placers return for the Knights, including juniors Kyle Rhoton and Josh Lister – each of whom reached D2 states by taking fourth. …
All three postseason place winners from Lawrence in 2022 have graduated.
Rob Niceforo’s Lancers are clearly rebuilding.
“We have one of our youngest teams in about 15 years, but I am impressed by the energy of the team and look forward to see the development of the team,” said Niceforo. “I got a nice group of freshmen, many of whom play football. We have about 45 kids on the mat so far. It will definitely be a rebuilding year, but I can see a lot of potential so far.”
