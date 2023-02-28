After rolling through the regular season with a dominant 21-0 record, Andover High -- the title favorite and top-seeded team in the state -- dominated the All-Merrimack Valley Conference girls basketball team.
Superstar Golden Warrior center Anna Foley, who averages 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, took home MVC Division 1 Player of the Year. The 2022 Eagle-Tribune MVP was MVC co-Division 1 Player of the year last winter.
The Golden Warriors placed three other players on the All-MVC First Team -- standout forwards Amelia Hanscom (12.8 ppg, 7.7 rebounds) and Marissa Kobelski and guard Michaela Buckley. Andover's Alan Hibino took home MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year.
Here are all the honorees:
MVC1 Player of the Year: Anna Foley, Andover
MVC2 Player of the Year: Ashlee Talbot, Dracut
MVC1 Coach of the Year: Alan Hibino, Andover
MVC2 Coaches of the Year: Peter Witts, Dracut
First Team All-Conference
Andover -- Anna Foley, Sr.; Amelia Hanscom, Sr.; Marissa Kobelski, Sr.; Michaela Buckley, Jr.; Central Catholic -- Kathleen Smith, Sr.; Lawrence -- Tyanna Medina, Jr.; Methuen -- Samantha Pfiel, Jr.; North Andover -- Hannah Martin, Sr.; Billerica -- Sofia Mazzotta, Sr.; Chelmsford -- Kailyn Smith, Sr.; Tewksbury -- Samantha Ryan, Sr.
Second Team All-Conference
(Local Players Only)
Central Catholic -- Kerri Finneran, Soph.; Shea Montague, Jr.
Haverhill -- Haley Phillips, Sr.
Lawrence -- Yeira Davila, Frosh.
Methuen -- Brooke Tardugno, Sr.; Thyanais Santiago, Jr.
North Andover -- Sydney Rogers, Soph.; Jackie Rogers, Sr.
