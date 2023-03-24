Jake Lachance didn’t follow what’s become the typical road to college hockey excellence, but he certainly finished on top.
He stayed true to his public high school — Andover High — for four years, and now the defenseman born into hockey royalty ends his career as one of the top players in Wesleyan University history.
This winter, Lachance earned NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) Player of the Year — becoming the first defenseman to earn the honor since 2016, and the fourth blueliner overall to take the award since the conference’s website (nescac.com) began keeping records in 2000.
He also became the third Wesleyan player to earn NESCAC MVP, and the first Cardinal defenseman to earn All-NESCAC first-team honors in program history.
“It was definitely a big honor to receive the award,” said Lachance, who was also a semifinalist for the Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born NCAA Division II/III men’s ice hockey player in New England.
“The (NESCAC) award was never something I thought of during the year. The only thing on my mind was trying to win games and make sure I was playing well in order to help the team win. I found out a week before it was released on the website. Coach (Chris) Potter pulled me into the office and told me. It was a cool moment. He was very happy for me.”
Lachance finished his senior winter second on Wesleyan in points (26) and assists (19) and tied for fourth in goals (7), leading the Cardinals to a 15-7-3 record and the top seed in the NESCAC Tournament.
“Obviously I would trade that award for a deeper playoff run,” said Lachance. “But it was a great regular season for our team, winning the first regular season championship in Wesleyan hockey history. It was something special to be a part of and to be surrounded by such great people. It was an honor to be recognized like that and that also shows that you have such skilled players around you.”
It’s been quite a hockey ride for Lachance, who was born with the sport in his blood. His father, Scott Lachance, played 13 seasons (1991-2004) in the NHL, and his maternal grandfather, Jack Parker, was the head men’s hockey coach for Boston University from 1973-2013 and is a member of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
Jake became a standout for Andover High. As a senior, he led the Golden Warriors to a berth in the 2018 Super 8 tournament — the only Eagle-Tribune area public school team to qualify for the tournament in its history (1991-2020).
“One of the most amazing things about LC is the path he took to get where he has,” said Lachance’s high school coach, Chris Kuchar. “It’s all been about hard work, passion and patience. He played JV as a freshman, didn’t quit, didn’t complain, didn’t transfer. Then he becomes captain of a Super 8 team in his senior year. He developed over his four years of public high school into the best defenseman in our league. That’s a rarity these days, kid leave way too early. LC stayed. And, here he is conference MVP.”
Lachane is thankful he remained at Andover High for four years.
“I had a great experience at Andover High, and I will never forget the Super 8 team we had my senior year,” he said. “Physically, I developed late, so I never really had the opportunity to leave high school early (for prep school or juniors), and it ended up working out great. Being able to play with my brother Shane is something that I will remember forever.”
Lachance then played a postgraduate year at the Berkshire School — which he said was key to his development — before choosing Wesleyan.
In three seasons as a go-to defenseman for the Cardinals, Lachance notched 10 goals and 27 assists to go with his stellar defensive play.
“I gained more confidence as I kept getting trusted in a bigger and bigger role over my college career,” he said. “I developed more offensive skill over the years. It’s about being smart with the puck. You want to be solid defensively and make sure you’re never out of position. Having a lot of points really stems from moving the puck up to our skilled forwards, and they make good plays to put the puck in the net.”
With his college career at an end, Lachance has reached the close of his competitive hockey career. While he’s made peace with that, he knows he’ll miss the sport that he loves.
“You can’t play forever, and it’s been such a long and memorable career,” he said. “So I’m OK with the fact that this is the end. Maybe in the future I could see myself coaching or being involved in the game in some way. But right now I’m set to start my first job in July and I’m excited for that.
“I’m going to miss coming to the rink every day, and hanging out with the guys off the ice as well. Some of the best friends I’ve made came from the game, and I’m going to miss being with these guys every day. The best part about hockey is the people you meet and friends you make, which is truly what makes the game so special.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.