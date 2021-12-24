My Christmas wish from 2020 came through in a big way.
After a long journey, my wife Alison and I welcomed our daughter Emma into the world back in April, fulfilling Christmas, birthday and just about every other type of wish we had made for years.
Now, what does this have to do with sports? Let me tell you.
My wife and I discovered she was pregnant on July 24, 2020 — the same day the Boston Red Sox opened their COVID-19 delayed 2020 season.
Emma arrived on April 2, 2021 — the same day the Red Sox opened the 2021 season. and remember, opening day postponed a day due to rain, ensuring it lined up with Emma’s birth.
As my wife and I are both lifelong, dedicated Red Sox fans (she owned two David Ortiz jerseys before we met), that the pregnancy was so closely aligned to the Sox was endlessly amusing to both of us.
At this time in recent years, longtime colleague Dave Dyer has written a column on his “Christmas Wishes” for the upcoming year. With him unable to do it this year, I thought I would pick up the tradition.
So, here are some of my Christmas Wishes for the local sports scene in 2022:
— A healthy Dave Dyer. The man we call “Duffy” recently had surgery, and nothing would make me happier than to see him return to health. Everyone knows he’s a prolific sportswriter, but the work he does behind the scenes here is nothing short of mind-boggling. Colleague Mike Muldoon recently called Duffy “The Best Sportswriter I’ve ever known.” I totally agree.
— No more COVID! I’ve had it twice. My wife and daughter have had it once. Enough!
— A real postseason for Massachusetts winter sports teams. Thanks to COVID, the 2020 postseason was cut short and the 2021 tournament was cancelled entirely by the MIAA. Here’s hoping rising COVID cases don’t cause more disappointment.
— For high school teams to take note of what Timberlane football accomplished this year. Kevin Fitzgerald’s squad went from winless two years ago to unbeaten state champs this fall. If you believe and keep working, you can accomplish more than anyone thinks possible.
— More football at Fenway Park. The North Andover vs. Andover game at the storied ballpark was magical. More of that, please. Maybe some state title games?
— A return of the Super 8 high school hockey tournament. I know it’s too late for this season, but hopefully a decision can be made in 2022 for it to return in 2023. There is no better take in local sports.
— A return of the Lowell Spinners. There have been rumors the Red Sox have explored bringing the minor league team back at a different level. Make it happen!
— For an NFL team to take a shot on Andover’s EJ Perry IV. Maybe it’s as a quarterback, maybe as a slot receiver. With his ability and amazing football IQ, it would be fascinating to watch.
— To watch North Andover’s Zak Zinter in the NCAA Division 1-A (FCS) football national championship game. His Michigan squad is one win away.
— One more shot at the big leagues for Lawrence’ Ruben Sosa. He made it to triple-A with the Royals and the Angels, and played very well in Mexico and the Dominican Republic in 2021.
— A big league shot for North Andover’s Max Burt. The Yankees farmhand, who made it to triple-A last year, has shown versatility that every team needs.
— A big year for Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski. The San Francisco Giants outfielder would have made the All-Star game in 2020 had it not been cancelled, and was a finalist in 2021. Few can say they were MLB All-Stars. Hopefully Yaz can make it happen.
— More film and TV roles for former Salem football star Jason Martinez. He was a star on an the web series “Psycho 6” in 2021.
— Finally, more athletic directors like Methuen’s Matt Curran, North Andover’s Steve Nugent, Pentucket’s Dan Thornton, Central Catholic newcomer Zach Blaszak and others that put in tremendous work to support their athletes on Twitter and beyond.
