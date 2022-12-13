There was yelling in employees’ kitchen area behind walls at Perfecto’s Caffe around noon on Saturday.
Customers were concerned about the ruckus behind the café walls until a woman behind the counter informed them of what was happening.
“It’s OK. It’s our owner,” she told the customers. “He’s watching his team in the World Cup. He’s a little crazy right now.”
Crazy? How about crazy times a thousand!
When Morocco stunned the soccer world, again, beating Spain on penalty kicks, Jay was near tears.
“This doesn’t happen to us,” said Jay, 54, a Moroccan native. “This is very improbable.”
With Morocco facing France today at 2 p.m. in the World Cup semis, Jay was asked “How improbable?”
Like Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson improbable?
“No. Much bigger,” said Jay, who with his wife, Joanne, owns Perfecto’s Caffes in Peabody and North Andover.
Like the Patriots shocking the Rams in the 2002 Super Bowl?
“No, not close,” said the Boxford resident. “Anything was possible even back then with [Bill] Belichick.”
How about USA hockey over the Soviet Union in 1980, the biggest upset of all-time, right?
“No. That was obviously a huge upset, but USA was still a world power in hockey, like top five,” said Jay.
He stopped the potential comparisons cold and came up with his own.
“It’s like the Jamaican bobsled team going to the Olympics … and winning a gold medal!” he said. “That’s how big this is. And they’ve never won a medal.”
The facts sort of bare it out.
Morocco is the first African country, the first Arab country and the first Muslim country to qualify for the finals.
So do Moroccans taking to streets all over the world, including Revere, where several hundred of Jay’s countrymen reside.
“I got friends there sending me videos of Moroccan running the streets, blaring horns and waving flags after they beat Spain [on Saturday],” said Jay. “This doesn’t happen to us.”
Soccer in Morocco, said Jay, is akin to religion. There are other sports, but only one is king.
“We’d go to school and immediately go out on the street afterward and played soccer, always kicking the ball around,” recalled Jay. “When it dark we’d go home for dinner, do our homework, and then do it all again the next day.
“When we had recess in school it was always to play soccer,” he added. “It may not sound like fun, but I had a ball. I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”
As far as watching the Moroccan national team, every loss ended, it seemed, in tears.
“As a kid growing up I didn’t know much about much,” said Jay. “You just wanted them to win. I was 18. It was two years before I came to the States. We were playing West Germany in the first match of the knockout round. We lost 1-0. It was heart-breaking. The country shut down for that game. I remember people crying.”
Jay’s trek to and success in America is out of the American Dream Guide Book.
He arrived here in 1988 at age 20 on his own to attend Northestern University. At 23 he met his wife, Joanne, and they later go married and had three children.
In 1992 the couple joined Joanne’s two brothers in the coffee/bagel business, each eventually opening their own stores in Andover, North Andover, Peabody and Tewksbury.
In between, Jay’s passion for soccer never waned, even playing most of the last three decades in adult leagues.
“It hasn’t been easy watching big games, especially World Cup games over the last 25 years,” said Jay. “A few games would be on, but I’d have to go to the North End to find a bar or restaurant showing games. Now, thankfully, every game is televised.”
Maybe the best part of all this Morocco hoopla has been Jay’s passing it on to his son, Aydin, a freshman soccer player at Yale University.
Aydin has been rated one of the top players in Massachusetts almost his entire youth and high school career, playing in the Revolution Development program.
Part of the yelling on Saturday was father and son on the phone during and after the incredible win.
“Morocco is my team, even over USA,” said Aydin. “My dad obviously grew up there. He played soccer as well. I see what it means to him and have heard about how passionate his friends and family are. I visited Morocco when I was very young. But through my dad I feel connected to the country and team."
While the match will only take about two hours, Jay will go back to the Perfecto’s employees’ room in Peabody and watch the game because that’s what business owners have to do.
“I’m so excited,” said Jay. “I think we have a chance. We have the defense that can keep us close. We don’t have the depth of France, but our two three or four players can play with anybody. I love this team, the way they play together. Every game we play we are underdogs so we’re used to it.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
