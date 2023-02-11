You write some stories that hit different.
For me, one of those stories was a month ago at the Icenter in Salem, N.H.
My editor asked if I was interested in doing a story on a pair of sisters who were key figures in starting a girls hockey program at Salem High.
Interested? You don’t know the half of it.
It was a story I had some experience with, particularly how they pulled it off.
On Jan. 14, Salem played in their first game sanctioned by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA). The girls program started out as a club squad last year after students Grace and Faith Hoover took matters into their own hands to form a girls team at the school.
Twenty-five girls signed up to play, as was a prerequisite from Salem’s athletic director. They raised money for ice time and enlisted the help of local hockey families to donate enough hockey equipment — including skates — so any girl who wanted to try the sport could do it at very little to no cost.
I met Grace and Faith, along with their mother, Tracey, and head coach Shawn Devine, on an unusually balmy January afternoon.
Tracey invited me to their home before a video session and spaghetti dinner she was holding for the team.
As I sat down with the four of them, I instantly felt connected to their story and, in particular, their passion to get the team started — and, best of all, sustaining it for the future.
I went home and typed away about Grace’s endless persistence and the sisters’ recruitment of friends from other sports.
I was 14 ... again.
I barely slept the night I wrote the story. I was anxious to see it in print as I couldn’t believe I wrote about something I did 20 years ago at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, N.H.
It was a full circle moment for me and reminder that New Hampshire girls hockey has come a long way since I started my high school team, yet these girls still faced the same challenges I did two decades earlier.
Their story had many parallels to mine, but boiled down to one thing: Wanting an outlet to continue playing the sport we love with our friends.
In November of 2002, during my freshman year, I tried out for my high school’s boys ice hockey team. There was no girls team option.
I was the only girl who suited up for tryouts. One of the boys coaches even called me a “gutsy” little girl, which I appreciated. Because I was.
I didn’t expect to make varsity. I just wanted a spot on junior varsity.
As the three-day tryouts unfolded, the coaches cut only one player — me.
I was saddened by the cut. But before any time had lapsed the “gutsy” player was back. I had decided to try and start a girls team at Bishop Guertin.
I met with our athletic director and voiced my frustrations. I bugged him countless days about starting a girls program and what I would need to do to make it a reality.
He instructed me to hold a sign-up meeting to gauge interest and find a club moderator to oversee it.
Ten girls signed up, including myself, for the inaugural club year. Only two of us previously played.
One of my good friends joined the team and we got her father to coach us because he had hockey experience.
I remember girls not knowing how to tie their skates, but it was those girls willing to try the sport, and those types of girls who have now made the sport a 17-team division in New Hampshire.
During my four years, I saw interest grow year after year.
We pieced together schedules over those three club seasons. We went from four practices and a scrimmage in 2003 to consistently facing other New Hampshire high school teams and some Massachusetts prep schools.
It was by no means a walk in the park to be recognized as a varsity sport which was achieved my senior year.
The team was committed to 5:30 a.m. practices before school and practices wherever ice was available. The boys’ varsity coach also donated game and practice jerseys for us and a former goaltender for the boys provided us with his old equipment.
Our families also showered the team with endless support.
We became advocates for incoming classes each year to keep girls hockey alive at the school.
Bishop Guertin awarded varsity status to girls hockey during the 2005-06 season. The team consisted of 16 players my senior year and four students from the original 2003 team.
We played a hefty 26-game schedule and received school-bought new jerseys that came along with being varsity. We accomplished more than I could have expected in my four years, which was capped off by winning a state club tournament championship.
While we received our varsity letters, girls hockey, however, was not recognized yet by the NHIAA which required 10% of New Hampshire high schools to have a program before it could be sanctioned.
It finally happened for the 2007-2008 season.
The first season of NHIAA play saw nine teams. It took five years before two additional teams joined the division. Locally, Pinkerton Academy became the 16th team in the division for the 2018-19 season.
I’ve longed considered my high school team to be my baby, one that I helped nurture in its infancy. Bishop Guertin won its first NHIAA title in 2021 and I was elated.
I wasn’t there to witness it first-hand, but indirectly I was there. In spirit.
It’s been a long road to get to 17 teams, with Salem added to the mix this year.
As I reflected on the evolution of the sport, it surprised me that Salem wasn’t able to generate enough interest for a team sooner.
It’s ironic even with Olympic great and arguably the best women’s hockey player, Katie King-Crowley, being a Salem graduate and all the things she did to grow the sport locally in the early 2000s.
Maybe the timing wasn’t right. But it is now.
What the Salem High girls hockey team has accomplished already is amazing.
They’ve been able to sustain 25 skaters and two goaltenders since first forming as a club and now competing at the NHIAA level this year.
After writing about Salem’s story, I had to attend a game and see how far girls hockey has progressed since I played.
Salem faced Pinkerton Academy at the Icenter and I couldn’t have been more proud at how far the sport has come.
Both sides had full benches and a loyal fan base cheering them on.
I got chills.
Pinkerton had experienced skaters with speed in their fifth season. Salem showed passion and a talented goaltender who you wouldn’t have known just started.
The scoreboard didn’t matter that night.
Girls hockey had won.
