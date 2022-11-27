NORTH ANDOVER – When USA gave up a late goal, via a controversial penalty kick, to Wales last Monday, Twitter exploded.
”Disgraceful call!”
”Embarrassing to tie these guys!”
”You can’t make a stupid play like that!”
And so on.
John Munro, who doesn’t have any social media whatsoever, started laughing upon the report.
Welcome to his world.
Munro is 74 and has been closely following soccer for almost seven decades. Ironically, the North Andover resident and Lawrence native if isn’t really pulling for USA.
But he’s not complaining.
Soccer is making some headway in terms of making into the “Big 4” – football, basketball, baseball and hockey – maybe, at some point, creating the “Big 5.”
The sport, while a popular youth sport in the United States, has always been relegated to the unwanted stepchild status at the highest levels.
For the last century in particular, Americans have always loved their sports, with soccer and their fans on the outside looking in.
With the World Cup and the 32 countries’ represented, including USA, in Qatar, interest in the sport and this event has never been higher on U.S. soil.
Turn the TV on, almost any time of day and, thanks to cable and a few hundred channels, the odds are you will find a soccer game.
All of the major networks have soccer-only analysts and beautiful studios.
Nearly every Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium in the United States and Canada broke attendance records. Topping 10 million fans. In 2002, that number was just over 2 million.
That news makes Munro, smile, too. Though, ironically, he is not a “big” MLS fan, at least not yet (more on that later).
But the odds are pretty good that few if any Merrimack Valley natives have followed the sport and its roots more than him.
He was there, a fan of soccer, when virtually nobody he knew was.
“The best part, as far as I’m concerned, is I can go somewhere, anywhere, and there is probably someone to talk to about soccer,” said Munro. “It’s not just me, reading the Sunday Boston Globe, alone, looking for the English soccer scores at the bottom of the page.”
‘His’ story has England roots
Munro’s personal “soccer” story got its start nearly seven decades ago when he would go to his maternal grandparents’ home, in Lawrence for Sunday dinner.
His grandfather, John Thomas Holland, was a native of Burnley, England, a coal-mining town about 180 miles northwest of London.
Holland moved to the United States at the age of 21, with his wife, settling in Lawrence.
Munro and his grandfather would sneak away from the rest of the family to another room and get out the Sunday Boston Globe sports pages, particularly the page with the scores, standings and stats.
“The only soccer news we got back then was, if we were lucky that particular Sunday, was looking for the English League scores,” said Munro. “My grandfather was from Burnley, which of course meant, you were a life-long Burnley fan. There was nothing on TV. It was me and my grandfather hoping just to see the Burnley name in the scores. It was a big deal.”
Burnley, for most of Munro’s early adulthood, was a third division team in England. That’s akin to Double-A baseball.
“Their problem is money. They don’t have enough to pay for the really good players,” said Munro. “But that was OK. Burnley was my grandfather’s team. It meant it was my team, too, even in the third division.”
As Munro got older, his passion never waned for Burnley or soccer.
As he entered his late 20s, one of the perks Munro’s job as a medical engineer was three or four trips per year to England and/or Scotland. One trip he ended up finding an uncle in his 80s.
“I was out with a co-worker from that area and saw a sign that said ‘Burnley,’” said Munro, who had an address on an envelope of a relative in Burnley. “I asked him if we could go for a detour there to find my uncle. We found the house, which was small. I knocked on the door and he saw us with suits on, and waved us off, like we were trying to sell him something.
“I knocked again and he came back, waving us off, but I handed him the envelope with the address,” said Munro. “He realized I was family or knew his family. We spent about two hours there. It was quite an experience. I couldn’t understand anything he said.”
Business in Europe helped passion
On another business trip to England, Munro got a taste for how big soccer was in Newcastle in 1983, taking in a game for a then-second division team.
A co-worker in Newcastle was able to finagle tickets, through a friend who worked for Newcastle United to the “club” section, which had seat backs, compared to the rest of the stadium, which had bleachers.
It was also an opportunity to see the legendary Kevin Keegan, who was near the tail end of his career that started 15 years earlier, most years with mighty Liverpool.
“To finally see Kevin Keegan was huge for me,” said Munro. “He was a superstar in England earlier in his career, an incredible goal-scorer.”
The atmosphere was exactly what he had hoped for and expected.
“It was crazy; very passionate fans; a lot of yelling and cheering,” recalled Munro. “Newcastle was down a goal, I think two to one, and they had just entered ‘extra time,’ which is handled not on the scoreboard clock, but by the referee. Basically, back then, only the referee knew when the match would end.”
Munro remembered a Newcastle forward “flying” down the wing, taking a pass, and then booting the ball in for a goal.
“The place went crazy,” said Munro. “All of sudden, the referee waves off the goal, says it was off-sides. The crowd is going crazy. They start play and the ball goes down the other end and then comes back and a Newcastle forward takes a long pass on a breakaway. I think it was Kevin Keegan. He scored. It was total mayhem; fans going crazy. The referee called off the goal, saying it was off-sides again. Now the crowd is going through the roof.”
Play resumed, said Munro, for about a minute before the referee ruled it was over.
“The announcer in the stadium comes on and he says ‘Well that’s a fine situation. ‘We have Mr. Jones [or whatever the referee’s name was] to thank for that result … Mr. Jones lives at [he named some address],’” recalled Munro. “I couldn’t believe it. I wouldn’t have been surprised if the referee’s car was lit on fire. It really showed me how soccer is life and death over there.”
While professional soccer first embarked on USA soil, as the North American Soccer League in 1978, Munro never had any interest.
The local team, the New England Tea Men, which lasted only three years, averaging about 8,000 fans per game, were never on his radar.
“I just had no interest. I guess I was a soccer snob,” joked Munro. “I was into English soccer, which wasn’t easy to follow to begin with. and I would keep up a little bit on the other leagues in Europe.”
By the turn of the century, Munro added a team to his soccer repertoire – Liverpool FC. They were a top division team and they were the closest team nearest where he was born.
Liverpool brought father-son closer
Technically speaking, though, it was his son, John IV, who started the fascination with Liverpool, particularly when the Boston Bruins and NHL were on lockout in 2004-05 and he was sick of the sport.
“I remembered going out for coffee one morning on a street comparable to Boylston Street,” recalled John IV, a St. John’s Prep grad and currently an English teacher there. “And in front of every pub there was a long line. Not knowing anyone, we got in line. It happened to be one of the two matches per year against Manchester United, a big rival.
“Without knowing any player on either team or any rules, like off-sides, I ended up having the most fun I had ever had watching a sport,” said John IV. “It was the kind of intensity you’d expect from a Red Sox-Yankees playoff game, but multiply it by 20. I was hooked.”
John IV told his dad about a Liverpool watch party at an “establishment” in Cambridge on Mass. Ave.
“My son was living in Somerville at the time and he told me the address on Mass. Ave.,” said Munro. “I pull up and park and I don’t see any signs of life. I checked my phone to see if my son sent me the right address. He’s not around. So I texted him and said, ‘Do I have the right place?’ He said ‘Yeah, come in.’ I opened the door and I don’t see or hear anything. There was another door about five feet in front of that.
“When I opened the second door, it’s like a madhouse and you can’t hear a thing,” recalled Munro. “All the shades are pulled down. Apparently, bars aren’t supposed to be open until noon on Sundays. There were Manchester United fans there because their game was on first. The Liverpool game was next. I ended up pulling up to the bar having eggs, bacon with a cold beer at 10 in the morning.”
On a family trip to Charleston, S.C., all of the Munros, including wife, Gail, daughter, Jennifer and John IV, stopped by a Liverpool Club watch party for fun.
They were treated like royalty, receiving “club” scarves and, of course, downing “pints” of beer.
In 2012, father and son made a trip to see the USA men’s national team play Scotland in a “Friendly” – an exhibition – in Jacksonville, Fla.
USA won 5-1, with former star Landon Donovan getting the “hat-trick,” but the highlight was witnessing first hand, the “Tartan Army,” fans of the Scotland national team, noted for passion, not to mention their friendly behavior and charitable work.
“Some of them were staying at our hotel,” said Munro. “They were wearing their kilts and playing their bagpipes. That was an experience seeing them. They had a lot of fun.”
Ironically, soccer bonded the father and son.
“I was not a soccer fan growing up. Not at all,” recalled John IV. “In fact, we didn’t get along great. I probably played a big role in making life miserable for my parents.
“But when I got into it later, probably starting around 18 years old and then into my early 20s, it helped out our relationship, a lot,” said John IV. “It’s been great for us. We can’t really talk about politics, but we can talk about soccer.”
Grandfather and grandson bond again
Munro’s eldest grandchild, Joey Watson, son of daughter Jennifer, of North Andover, is also part of the Munro/soccer collateral damage.
Joey, a college sophomore at the University of Maryland, played soccer growing up and is a bigger than big fan of the sport.
“He’s also a Liverpool fan,” said Munro. “Quite often, on a Saturday, if he’s home from school, he’ll come over and we’ll watch a Liverpool game together. My son has come over, too. He’ll bring me a coffee. He’s big on ice tea and brings an ice tea over for his grandma.”
It’s pretty cool.
“It is heartwarming to me,” said Munro. “Full circle. I always looked forward to going to see my grandfather and looking up scores. It was our thing. and now Joey and I are doing the same thing.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
