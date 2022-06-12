AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: Phillips Andover Academy
HOMETOWN: Andover
FAMILY: Jasmin Bhathena (mother); Firdaus Bhathena (father); Darian Bhathena (brother, 23); and Zenia Bhathena (sister, 21)
COLLEGE PLANS: Harvard University, History of Science concentration
FAVORITE SUBJECT: German; I have been lucky enough to learn a new language and culture with the same eight peers since freshman fall! I feel that we have grown up together in our German classroom, and I have fallen in love with a language I previously had no connection to.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: We are careless and are unaware of the world around us. I would argue that, in fact, high school students are the driving force behind so much change because we care so deeply about bettering our world.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Two years of the pandemic and several terms online have taught me to appreciate the little moments of high school. Whether you’re walking to soccer practice with a teammate, grabbing lunch with a friend, or laughing over a seemingly impossible math problem with a classmate, enjoy the small things (and important people) that make high school fun. You’ll be surprised how quickly it flies by.
BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: To me, being a successful student-athlete means learning how to manage my time well, leaning on my teammates and classmates for support, and valuing time away from the stress of high school. I could not imagine going through high school without my teammates and practices — after all, sports help me escape the stress of the day and focus on something I do simply because I love it. It can be stressful at times to manage such a hectic schedule, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
WHAT ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO ME: Most importantly, success to me means utilizing what I have to impact others. Whether I am leading warm ups on the track or learning about the benefits of regenerative agriculture in biology class, I find success when I am able to use my knowledge and skills for those around me.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My favorite moment as an athlete in high school was beating Exeter during this year’s highly competitive Andover/Exeter rivalry soccer game. It was a bittersweet culmination of all my years playing soccer and being a part of Andover’s girls varsity soccer family. I was so proud of all the hard work and love my team had put in throughout the season, and it was the most special way to end my high school soccer career.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Bellesini Academy, a school supporting under-resourced students from Lawrence. My family has been involved with the school for many years, and I recently ran my own virtual Strong Girls program with their fifth grade girls during Winter 2021. It is really important to me to support young girls who are too often left out of the conversation.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: Is that athletes are more than goal-scorers or record-breakers. My soccer coach Lisa Joel — who we call our fearless Mama Bear — works so hard to ensure that every member of the team is valued for their contributions to the team on and off the field.
MY HERO IS … : My Mom, my Dad, and my siblings, to name a few.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Be working in an international healthcare system and empowering people who have been historically denied the right to healthcare.
Notable Honors:
Selected as a 2022 Cameron Impact
Scholar Finalist
Day Student Mentor for incoming students at Andover
Track and soccer captain
One of ten school spirit leaders, etc
Notable charity work: Volunteer coordinator for YDO Strong Girls (one of Andover’s Community Engagement program), creator of Connect Against COVID (connectagainstcovid.com), fundraised and participated in the Jimmy Fund Walk for cancer research for 13 years, volunteer for Arc Community Service program and Science Club for Girls, etc.
Estimated GPA: 5.8/6.0
