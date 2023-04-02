When Pinkerton Academy coach Steve Campo talks about the need to replace 130 innings on the mound, he’s talking about nearly 130 of the most dynamic innings a high school team will see.
Eagle-Tribune MVP Liam Doyle (Coastal Carolina) and all-stater Tommy Rioux (Colby) combined to go 16-2 on the hill with 214 strikeouts in 116 of those innings on the way to the 2022 Division I state title.
“We return a good group of returning players. We have a lot of guys with a lot of varsity experience that should help us develop throughout the season,” said Campo. “The biggest question mark is on the mound. There are a lot of guys that have worked hard in the offseason that are excited to get their opportunity.”
Casey Watson is the most experienced mound man back, having posted a 2.28 ERA in 15.1 innings of work.
From there, things get a little spicey this spring. Enter Merrimack College-bound senior catcher Cole Yennaco — son of former Red Sox draft pick Jay Yennaco, nephew of Pinkerton postseason legend Bruce Yennaco, who pitched the Astros to their previous state title back in 1986.
So valuable behind the plate the past two seasons, Yennaco hasn’t had the chance to step on the mound for the Astros. This spring, the family legacy lives on.
“(Coach Campo and I) talked about it at the end of last year, having it be my senior year and the fact that (because of graduation) we were going to need it,” said Yennaco. “I pitch a lot in the summer (with the Northeast Wildcats AAU travel team). In the past years, I’ve always prepped for the high school season, being ready to pitch. Even though I wasn’t pitching in high school, I’ve always thrown bullpens in the winter.”
If you’re expecting instant power on the hill like his dad – Jay averaged 1.8 strikeouts per inning through his high school career – that’s not what Cole is about.
“We’re different players, obviously,” said Cole, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star fullback/linebacker in the fall. “He threw 10 mph harder than I do. I tend to be a little more crafty then he was, a little more like my uncle.
“I love pitching. I’ve always been super comfortable behind the plate. Maybe it just runs in the family, because I’m definitely comfortable on the mound.”
Pitching one game a week and catching the other two can be a grind.
“I’ve worked hard coming in to make sure my arm stays healthy,” Yennaco said. “I’ve been pitching all my life, so I should be fine.”
Offensively, the Astros should be solid – especially at the top.
Two-time all-state leadoff man Jacob Albert (.353, 19 RBIs) and Yennaco (.338, 14 RBIs), a fellow two-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star, will set the table for junior power man Jackson Marshall, who hit .400 with three homers and 28 RBIs last year.
Middle infielders Brendan Horne (.320) and Lorenzo Corsetto are the other starters back from the championship-winning lineup.
JAGS GET NEW BOSS
Assistant coach Matt Case steps into the lead role, taking over as the head coach for Leo Gravell at Windham High.
The Jags made the playoffs and upset Concord in the opener before bowing out in the state quarterfinals last spring.
Gravell did not leave the cupboard bare.
Senior Cole Constantine returns off a strong season in which he hit .342 with 12 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He also went 3-2 on the mound with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts.
Paul Armstrong (.377), Logan Runde (.370) and Timmy Hoffman (.343) all bolster the attack.
There are young arms coming for Windham. Developing them and playing solid defense behind them will be the key for Case’s crew.
OWLS, DEVILS HOPE TO BREAK THROUGH
Both Salem and Timberlane Regional missed the postseason a year ago and will be looking to move up the rankings.
Senior infielder Sean Roeger hit .306 and is the top returning bat in the Blue Devils’ lineup. As a freshman, Aaron Masson gained valuable experience on the mound, posting a 3.80 ERA. He is one of six sophomores on the current roster to see time on the varsity last year.
Timberlane will rely on a couple of multi-sport leaders, football standouts Camden Zambrowicz and Jaden Mwangi, to help the Owls matriculate up the standings.
Zambrowicz hit .380 last spring, and Mwangi returns as the Timberlane ace on the mound. The senior posted a 2.13 ERA and struck out 65 in 42.2 innings of work last year.
“We are excited for the 2023 season. We are young, but eager and determined to improve each day,” said coach Alex Horgan. “Our goal is to be competitive each game and make the playoffs and our guys have worked hard each day to try and achieve that. Jaden Mwangi is competitive on the mound while sophomore Liam Kelley will be in charge behind the plate.”
Other Owls to watch include Ryan Kontos, Andrew Pantano and Evan Doherty.
PYTHONS RETURN EVERYONE
The Pelham High football team went undefeated. The boys hoop team also won a state title. Can the Python baseballers continue the feast?
“We’re going to be a lot better this year, and we’re looking forward to making the playoffs with this group,” said Pelham second-year coach Tony Bolduc, whose club missed the playoffs last year but graduated nobody. “They’ve come in ready to play.”
Second-team all-state shortstop Alex Carroll – a key figure on the title-winning teams the past two seasons – leads the baseball team this spring.
“He’s been in championship games and knows how to deal with the pressure,” said Bolduc.
Carroll may spot start on the mound and will likely close games as well.
Juniors Nolan Drew and Henry Paquette hope to see the bulk of the innings on the mound, although Paquette will miss some time due to a recent injury.
